India vs England, Birmingham Weather Forecast Today and Pitch Report: Expected to stay sunny

India vs England (Ind vs Eng) World Cup 2019, Birmingham Weather Forecast Today and Pitch Report: Team India take on hosts England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday. While India are riding high after their last win, this is a must-win game for England as they struggle to stay in the tournament after two straight losses.

IND vs ENG Predicted Playing XI

The visitors, who are in the second spot on the points table, did not have a great outing with the bat in the last game against West Indies but the bowlers did the job for the men in blue. India will sport the much-hyped orange jersey in their match on Sunday.

England, currently at the fifth spot on the points table, started out as World Cup favourites but have not played upto the expectations.

WEATHER REPORT: The weather is predicted to be sunny with a moderate breeze. More importantly, there is less than 10% chance of rain which means we would have a full day’s play on our hands. As per Accuweather, the day is going to be warm with the temperature likely to hover around 22 to 11 degrees Celsius. The humidity will be around 80 percent mark.

PITCH REPORT: The pitch is mostly dry with a promise of more turn than usual for spinners, which is advantage India. The wicket is fresh which is to the liking of England bowlers. In the past, teams batting second has always had an edge, so, the team winning the toss should bowl first.