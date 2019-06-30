Toggle Menu
India vs England, Birmingham Weather Forecast Today and Pitch Report: Expected to stay sunnyhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/india-vs-england-birmingham-weather-forecast-today-and-pitch-report-5807251/

India vs England, Birmingham Weather Forecast Today and Pitch Report: Expected to stay sunny

India vs England (Ind vs Eng) World Cup 2019, Birmingham Weather Forecast and Pitch Report Today: The weather is predicted to be sunny with a moderate breeze. More importantly, there is less than 10% chance of rain today rain which means we would have a full day's play on our hands.

Birmingham weather, Birmingham weather report, weather today, Birmingham weather today, india vs england, india vs england weather forecast today, ind vs eng, ind vs eng match weather, ind vs eng weather, weather report today Birmingham, india vs england world cup, india vs england world cup 2019, india vs england weather today
India take on England at Edgbaston Cricket Ground today. (Source: AP)

India vs England (Ind vs Eng) World Cup 2019, Birmingham Weather Forecast Today and Pitch Report: Team India take on hosts England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday. While India are riding high after their last win, this is a must-win game for England as they struggle to stay in the tournament after two straight losses.

IND vs ENG Predicted Playing XI

The visitors, who are in the second spot on the points table, did not have a great outing with the bat in the last game against West Indies but the bowlers did the job for the men in blue. India will sport the much-hyped orange jersey in their match on Sunday.

England, currently at the fifth spot on the points table, started out as World Cup favourites but have not played upto the expectations.

WEATHER REPORT:  The weather is predicted to be sunny with a moderate breeze. More importantly, there is less than 10% chance of rain which means we would have a full day’s play on our hands. As per Accuweather, the day is going to be warm with the temperature likely to hover around 22 to 11 degrees Celsius. The humidity will be around 80 percent mark.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

PITCH REPORT: The pitch is mostly dry with a promise of more turn than usual for spinners, which is advantage India. The wicket is fresh which is to the liking of England bowlers. In the past, teams batting second has always had an edge, so, the team winning the toss should bowl first.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 India vs England Predicted Playing 11, World Cup 2019 LIVE Updates: Lagaan reloaded
2 World Cup 2019: India need to sort out their middle-order muddle
3 Australia steamroll New Zealand to consolidate top spot, Mitchell Starc stars again