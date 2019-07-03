Toggle Menu
Live India vs Bangladesh Highlights: India beat Bangladesh to reach semifinals
India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s incredible gesture to fan

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were two of the India cricketers who made time after the World Cup match against Bangladesh at Edgbaston on Tuesday to go and meet 87-year-old fan Charulata Patel in the stands.

Virat Kohli with India fan Charulata Patel after India’s World Cup match against Bangladesh at Edgbaston on Tuesday (Virat Kohli/Twitter)

Kohli tweeted after the match: “Also would like to thank all our fans for all the love & support & especially Charulata Patel ji. She’s 87 and probably one of the most passionate & dedicated fans I’ve ever seen. Age is just a number, passion takes you leaps & bounds. With her blessings, on to the next one.”

Dressed in a traditional saree, along with a woollen sweater and a shawl — the elderly woman proved that age is just a number when it came to rooting for your favourite team. With Indian flags painted on her cheeks and cheering with a plastic trumpet at Edgbaston — she garnered all the attention from camera crews and become an instant star across social media platforms.

As her exuberant celebrations and cheerleading gestures touched a chord with Indians all across the globe, the woman was later identified by the commentators as 87-year-old Charulata Patel.

Rohit Sharma, who was adjudged to be the Man of the Match for his century against Bangladesh, was also seen meeting the octogenarian fan. Charulata Patel, the ‘star of the day’, was seen giving her blessing to both Kohli and Sharma.

Speaking on the sidelines of the match, Charulata Patel said, “This is MY team. They are like MY kids.”

