India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli reaches 1000 ODI runs in calendar yearhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/india-vs-bangladesh-virat-kohli-1000-odi-runs-year-5811417/

India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli reaches 1000 ODI runs in calendar year

Virat Kohli is one of four batsmen who have crossed 1000 ODI runs in the calendar year so far. Among the four, Kohli has the highest batting average and strike rate.

Virat Kohli bats against Bangladesh at Edgbaston on Tuesday (AP Photo)

Virat Kohli crossed 1000 ODI runs for the calendar year 2019 during his knock of 26 runs off 27 balls at Edgbaston in Birmingham against Bangladesh on Tuesday.

Kohli now has 1016 ODI runs in the year from 18 matches. His runs have come at an average of 59.76 and a strike rate of 95.13.

Kohli is one of four batsmen who have crossed 1000 ODI runs in the year so far. The other three who have crossed 1000 runs are Aaron Finch (1138 runs), Rohit Sharma (1100 runs) and Usman Khawaja (1067 runs).

Among the four, it is Kohli who has the highest batting average and strike rate.

At this World Cup, Kohli had been on a run of scoring 50+ scores before the 26 on Tuesday. He failed to make an impact in the first match, scoring just 18 against South Africa, but has scored a fifty in every match since then. His scores are 82 vs Australia, 77 vs Pakistan, 67 vs Afghanistan, 72 vs West Indies and 66 vs England.

