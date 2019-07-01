IND vs BAN Preview: Changes on cards as India aim to solve middle-order crisis

After enduring their first defeat of the ongoing World Cup on Sunday, team India would like to recalculate their winning combination in their penultimate league clash against Bangladesh. Both Kedar Jadhav and Yuzvendra Chahal, who had an unforgettable match against England, are likely to be dropped from the playing XI as India aim for a quick turnaround. With Vijay Shankar now being ruled out of the tournament due to injury, the gates have opened for Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ravindra Jadeja to make it to the playing XI.

Despite going down by 31 runs against England, India are placed comfortably in the second spot on the points table and have 11 points from seven matches. Bangladesh, on the other hand, are riding on Shakib-al-Hasan’s impressive run and are still in the hunt to make their maiden entry into the semi-finals of the showpiece event. However, in order to do so, the team has to win both their remaining fixtures against India and Pakistan.

After Dhawan’s injury, the fragile Indian middle-order has been exposed and the team has very little time for recovery. Both Jadhav and Dhoni were heavily criticised for their intent as the duo only managed to fetch 39 runs in the final 31 deliveries against England which saw India losing their first match of the tournament.

However, the team management has rallied around their senior-most player and that makes Jadhav the possible fall guy, making Jadeja’s case for inclusion stronger by the day. The all-rounder’s big-hitting abilities while batting at Nos.6 or 7 and his wicket-to-wicket left-arm spin make his case stronger as compared to Jadhav. Jadeja also becomes an important asset to the team because of his ability field at any position.

The other factor that could play a massive role in this decision is the dimension of the Edgbaston ground, where the boundary on one of the sides is less than 60 meters. Skipper Virat Kohli, speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony after India lost to hosts England at Edgbaston, said he finds it a strange coincidence that the ground had short boundaries and that the match was played on a flat pitch.

“The toss was vital, especially looking at the boundary that was quite short. I think it was 59m which coincidentally is the minimum required in an international match. Quite bizarre on a flat pitch. It’s crazy that things fall in place like that randomly,” Kohli said.

After being outplayed tactically, the team management are eager to set things right and have understood that two wrist spinners could be a risk against the likes of Tamim Iqbal, Shakib, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das and Mahmudullah.

With Bhuvneshwar Kumar being fit and available for selection, India for the first time in the tournament, could go in with three frontline pacers and in that case, Chahal may have to cool his heels after recording worst-ever World Cup figures (0/88 in 10 overs) by an Indian bowler.

For India, the important thing will be that Bangladesh’s bowling won’t have the same potency as England and they will heavily depend on Shakib’s all-round exploits (476 runs and 10 wickets) that has got them so far in the tournament. Bowling will be Bangladesh’s weak link and Virat Kohli will certainly want to bat first on a placid track piling up more agony for the ‘Tigers’.

Bangladesh’s biggest problem is their skipper Mashrafe Mortaza, who has taken only one wicket in six games so far. Mashrafe has lost the zip and is in the team because of his acceptability as the Bangladesh captain.

with inputs from PTI