Toggle Menu
‘End is here’: MS Dhoni slammed again for ‘bizarre’ knock against Bangladeshhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/india-vs-bangladesh-ms-dhoni-runs-5811500/

‘End is here’: MS Dhoni slammed again for ‘bizarre’ knock against Bangladesh

MS Dhoni drew criticism for his knock of 33-ball 35 against Bangladesh in the World Cup match at Edgbaston on Tuesday once again. Fans and experts all seemed to agree that Dhoni's strike rate was found to be wanting again.

MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant in action against Bangladesh at Edgbaston on Tuesday (AP Photo)

MS Dhoni drew criticism for his knock of 33-ball 35 against Bangladesh in the World Cup match at Edgbaston on Tuesday once again. Fans and experts all seemed to agree that Dhoni’s strike rate was found to be wanting again.

Dhoni had copped a lot of criticism for being unable to take India closer to the target set by England despite being unbeaten till the end in Sunday’s World Cup match.

With Dhoni failing to give India’s total a burst at the end, as fans had hoped, the knives were out once again as India posted a total of 314/9 in 50 overs against Bangladesh.

Here are a few reactions to Dhoni’s knock:

Dhoni was out in the 50th over of the innings as he attempted to hit a big shot but was caught by Shakib al Hasan.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 World Cup 2019: India need to strengthen their lower order batting, says Clive Lloyd
2 India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli reaches 1000 ODI runs in calendar year
3 India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul stitch India’s highest opening partnership at World Cup