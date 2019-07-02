‘End is here’: MS Dhoni slammed again for ‘bizarre’ knock against Bangladesh

MS Dhoni drew criticism for his knock of 33-ball 35 against Bangladesh in the World Cup match at Edgbaston on Tuesday once again. Fans and experts all seemed to agree that Dhoni’s strike rate was found to be wanting again.

Dhoni had copped a lot of criticism for being unable to take India closer to the target set by England despite being unbeaten till the end in Sunday’s World Cup match.

With Dhoni failing to give India’s total a burst at the end, as fans had hoped, the knives were out once again as India posted a total of 314/9 in 50 overs against Bangladesh.

Here are a few reactions to Dhoni’s knock:

This innings yet again underlines that the end is not only near, it’s here #Dhoni #CWC19 #IndvBan — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) July 2, 2019

Remember the name..it’s MS Dhoni, the new Liability of Team India. Refused 2 easy singles before being caught off the third in the 50th over of the innings. Pathetic Mr Dhoni, you are playing for India & so is Bhuvi! #TeamIndia #CWC19 #INDvBAN — Tridib Baparnash (@TridibIANS) July 2, 2019

If we had year 2007’s MS Dhoni.. he would have forced today’s MS Dhoni to take retirement & make way for a new talent. Dravid & Ganguly can vouch for it. — Paresh Rawal fan (@Babu_Bhaiyaa) July 2, 2019

What the —- is up with Dhoni. — Sreenivasan Jain (@SreenivasanJain) July 2, 2019

Dhoni doing a great job of slowing down the run rate — New Zealandennis (@DennisCricket_) July 2, 2019

Dhoni going at run a ball. Just what you need in the last 10 overs — Hemant (@hemantbuch) July 2, 2019

Another bizarre innings from Dhoni today. 🤷‍♂️ — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) July 2, 2019

Sanjay manjrekar seems more happy seeing dhoni out than the players 🤷‍♂️ #BANvIND #WC19 — Shreevats goswami (@shreevats1) July 2, 2019

Only singles will be allowed to watch the sequel of MS Dhoni – The untold story. — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) July 2, 2019

Dhoni was out in the 50th over of the innings as he attempted to hit a big shot but was caught by Shakib al Hasan.