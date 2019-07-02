India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Streaming, ICC World Cup 2019 Match 40: When and where is IND vs BAN?

Toggle Menu
India vs Bangladesh (Ind vs Ban) Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, World Cup 2019 Today Match: India take on Bangladesh in their penultimate league stage clash of ICC World Cup 2019.

India take on Bangladesh in their penultimate league stage clash of ICC World Cup 2019. (Reuters)

India vs Bangladesh, Ind vs Ban Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match: India take on Bangladesh in their penultimate league stage clash of ICC World Cup 2019. The Indian team head into Tuesday’s encounter after just a day’s break from their loss against England. Chasing a stiff 338, skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma led the chase with 66 and 102 respectively but the team fell short by 31 runs in the end.

Though the men in Blue are still a point away from making it to the knockout stages they will not read much into Sunday’s clash as Skipper pointed out that “every team loses one or two matches.” Injury woes continue to plague the Indian team as Vijay Shankar who sat out the last match due to a toe injury has been ruled out of the tournament. In the absence of Shankar, young wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant made his debut, in which he scored 32 off 29.

On the other side of the spectrum are Bangladesh who have enjoyed a decent campaign so far. Bangladesh head into the contest after a strong performance against Afghanistan but must now win both of their remaining fixtures to have an outside chance of making it to the knockout stages.  Shakib Al Hasan has been the star performer as the 32-year-old has been impressive in both departments of the match.

When will India vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup clash take place?

India vs Bangladesh World Cup clash will take place on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

Where will India vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup clash take place?

India vs Bangladesh  Cricket World Cup clash will be played at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham.

What time does India vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup clash begin?

India vs Bangladesh  Cricket World Cup clash will begin at 3 pm IST. The toss will take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Bangladesh World Cup clash?

India vs Bangladesh  Cricket World Cup clash will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

