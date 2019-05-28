World Cup 2019 Warm-up Match, India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score Streaming: When and where is IND vs BAN warm-up match?

India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, World Cup 2019 Warm-up Match Live Score: After failing miserably in the first warm-up fixture against New Zealand, Virat Kohli-led Indian unit would like to return to winning ways before they start their World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5. The Men In Blue will take on Bangladesh at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

In their first warm-up fixture against the Kiwis, Trent Boult dismantled the Indian top-order as the Men in Blue were bundled out for 179. It was a walk in the park for the Black Caps as they won the contest by six wickets and chased down the moderate target inside 38 overs. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be playing their first match after their previous fixture against Pakistan was washed-out due to rain.

When will India vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup warm-up clash take place?

India vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup warm-up clash will take place on Tuesday May 28, 2019.

Where will India vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup warm-up match be played?

India vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup warm-up clash will be played at Sophia Gardens, in Cardiff.

What time does India vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup warm-up match begin?

The India vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup warm-up clash will begin at 3 pm IST. The toss will take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup warm-up match?

The India vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup warm-up match will broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.