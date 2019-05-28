Toggle Menu
India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 Warm-up Match Live Score: Bangladesh win toss, elect to bowl first

India will take on Bangladesh.

India vs Bangladesh (Ind vs Ban) Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, World Cup 2019 Warm-up Match Live Score: India take on Bangladesh in their second warm-up game ahead of World Cup 2019. This will be India’s chance to get back into the groove before the mega event. Indian batting lineup collapsed like a pack of cards against New Zealand in their first warm-up game. Especially, Indian openers struggled against swing bowling in the previous game. On the other hand, Bangladesh’s first warm-up game against Pakistan was washed out. They will look at it as an opportunity to get some game time before the action starts.

Kedar Jadhav will not play the warm-up match. Vijay Shankar is back in the side and it will be interesting to see whether he gets a nod ahead of KL Rahul to play as India’s no.4 batsman. It will not be a surprise if skipper Virat Kohli chooses to bat again in bowler-friendly overcast conditions to test India’s batting lineup. Bangladesh are in good form having beaten West Indies in the final of tri-series including Ireland. They will be looking to continue their form before their first league game against South Africa on June 2.

 

Live Blog

Kedar Jadhav injury update!

Skipper Virat Kohli gives an update on Kedar Jadhav's injury. Jadhav will not be playing today. Vijay Shankar who missed out on the first warm-up game, he has been included in the 14-man team today. 

Toss!

Bangladesh win the toss, elect to bowl first. 

IND: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

BAN: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Abu Jayed, Mosaddek Hossain

