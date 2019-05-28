India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 Warm-up Match Live Score: Bangladesh win toss, elect to bowl first

India vs Bangladesh (Ind vs Ban) Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, World Cup 2019 Warm-up Match Live Score: India take on Bangladesh in their second warm-up game ahead of World Cup 2019. This will be India’s chance to get back into the groove before the mega event. Indian batting lineup collapsed like a pack of cards against New Zealand in their first warm-up game. Especially, Indian openers struggled against swing bowling in the previous game. On the other hand, Bangladesh’s first warm-up game against Pakistan was washed out. They will look at it as an opportunity to get some game time before the action starts.

Kedar Jadhav will not play the warm-up match. Vijay Shankar is back in the side and it will be interesting to see whether he gets a nod ahead of KL Rahul to play as India’s no.4 batsman. It will not be a surprise if skipper Virat Kohli chooses to bat again in bowler-friendly overcast conditions to test India’s batting lineup. Bangladesh are in good form having beaten West Indies in the final of tri-series including Ireland. They will be looking to continue their form before their first league game against South Africa on June 2.