India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 LIVE: India elect to bat; Bhuvneshwar, Karthik in

India vs Bangladesh, Ind vs Ban Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, World Cup 2019 LIVE Updates: Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat against Bangladesh in the World Cup clash at Edgbaston. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Dinesh Karthik have replaced Kuldeep Yadav and Kedar Jadhav in the Indian squad. Bangladesh have also made two changes bringing in Rubel Hossain and Sabbir Rahman in place of Mehidy Hasan and Mahmudullah.

The Men in Blue are comfortably placed second on the points table and are just one win away from progressing to the knock-out stages. Bangladesh, on the other hand, are still in the hunt for making their maiden entry into the final four in World Cups but in order to do so, they have to win both their remaining fixtures.