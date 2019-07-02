India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 LIVE: India elect to bat; Bhuvneshwar, Karthik in

Toggle Menu
India vs Bangladesh, Ind vs Ban Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, World Cup 2019 LIVE Updates: Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat against Bangladesh in the World Cup clash at Edgbaston. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Dinesh Karthik have replaced Kuldeep Yadav and Kedar Jadhav in the Indian squad. Bangladesh have also made two changes bringing in Rubel Hossain and Sabbir Rahman in place of Mehidy Hasan and Mahmudullah.

The Men in Blue are comfortably placed second on the points table and are just one win away from progressing to the knock-out stages. Bangladesh, on the other hand, are still in the hunt for making their maiden entry into the final four in World Cups but in order to do so, they have to win both their remaining fixtures.

Playing XIs

India playing XI: Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Bangladesh playing XI: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

Toss update

Virat Kohli wins the toss, elects to bat first. Two changes in the Indian side. Dinesh Karthik and Bhuvneshwar Kumar make it into the playing XI. 

Potential changes in Indian lineup

Bhuvneshwar Kumar may replace one of the spinners as India play at Edgbaston, Birmingham. England batsmen played spinners with ease at the same venue on Sunday. 

Hello and Welcome!

Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the World Cup match between India and Bangladesh. While India are one-win away from sealing a semi-final, Bangladesh will go into the match with everything at stake. The Mashrafe Mortaza-led Bangladeshi unit are in the hunt for making their maiden entry into the final four in World Cups but in order to do so, they have to win both their remaining fixtures. Stay tuned for all the updates and news related to the match! 

PREDICTED XI:

INDIA: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah

BANGLADESH: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza, Mustafizur Rahman

