India vs Bangladesh: ’24 carat Bumrah’ drowns Tigers at Edgbaston

India have bounced back from their defeat to England, by winning by 28 runs against Bangladesh at Edgbaston on Tuesday. With this win, they have consolidated their second position on the table with 13 points from eight games.

Advertising

After starting off big with openers Rohit Sharma (104) and KL Rahul (77) partnering up for 180 runs, India managed to cruise through in the opening 29 overs. Rishabh Pant’s 48 and MS Dhoni’s 35 took India across the 300-plus mark, after captain Virat Kohli (26) was dismissed by Mustafizur Rahman. Bangladesh’s Rahman had a brilliant afternoon bagging five wickets restricting India’s total to just 314/9.

Bangladesh, chasing a target of 315, began well but kept losing wickets in equal intervals with the openers Tamim Iqbal (22) and Soumya Sarkar (33) returning to the gallery within 16 overs. Shakib Al Hasan (66) provided stability in the middle overs, but Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah proved to be too much for Bangladesh. They went on to fight till the end but Bumrah’s pace crumbled their middle order, as Bangladesh were bundled up for 286.

What a unit. We march on. Jai hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/uDiih3fFiD — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 2, 2019

Heartbreak for Bangladesh, joy for India – the two-time champions win by 28 runs to book their place in the semi-finals!#TeamIndia | #BANvIND | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/PgMjIWSGJa — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 2, 2019

Congratulations Team India @BCCI for getting into semis… what a champion @Jaspritbumrah93 top stuff.. @hardikpandya7 great show with the ball. Keep the momentum guys 🇮🇳 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 2, 2019

Congratulations India on a well deserved win and cementing a place in the semi-finals. Bumrah was superb in the end but have to admire @BCBtigers for the magnificent spirit and fight they showed in the end. #IndvBan — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 2, 2019

Jasprit Bumrah is such a superstar. Terrific in the end. But have to complement Bangladesh on the fantastic fight and getting so close, especially after Shakib got out.

Congratulations Team India #IndvBan — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 2, 2019

Quite the thriller, this one. A captivating game laced with a couple of high-quality knocks by our top order batsmen. Bowlers did their job well – picked wickets consistently and kept the pressure on. #INDVBAN #CWC19 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 2, 2019

Someone needs to check Jasprit Bumrah’s heart rate under pressure. Doubt it spikes much … Cool as a cucumber this guy is @Jaspritbumrah93 #worldcup — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 2, 2019

Bumrah is 24 Carat Gold. Best gets defined in a different fashion everyday. He’s just toooo good. #CWC19 #IndvBan — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 2, 2019

In the post-match conference, the Man of the Match, Rohit Sharma said, “I had a great feeling right at the start. The pitch was good to bat on. Initially wanted to take some time and then assess where we go from there. That’s how it has been for me at this World Cup. The first game against South Africa the conditions were challenging, so I had to take my time. Against England as well the pitch was two paced and wasn’t coming onto the bat as normally I would like to and they used the slower balls really well. But again batting first there is not pressure of the scoreboard. You come out thinking to be positive and that’s what I do. I was lucky. Fortune favors the brave. I never think about the short boundary. My game is all about piercing the field and once I am in there the idea is to put pressure on the bowlers. My mantra is whatever has happened in the past, keep it in the past. It is a new day, present day and I don’t try to think what has happened. That is very critical from a team’s point of view, the guys who are batting well should carry on and get the team to a good total. What has happened today has happened, I need to focus on the next game now.”