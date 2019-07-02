Toggle Menu
Live Scorecard
286 (48.0)
Bangladesh
vs
314/9 (50.0)
India
Full Scorecard Commentary
Live India vs Bangladesh Highlights: India beat Bangladesh to reach semifinals
India vs Bangladesh: ’24 carat Bumrah’ drowns Tigers at Edgbastonhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/india-vs-bangladesh-ind-vs-ban-twitter-reaction-5811671/

India vs Bangladesh: ’24 carat Bumrah’ drowns Tigers at Edgbaston

India defeated Bangladesh by 28 runs to seal World Cup semi-final spot, while eliminating their neighbours.

India’s Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with India’s captain Virat Kohli (AP Photo)

India have bounced back from their defeat to England, by winning by 28 runs against Bangladesh at Edgbaston on Tuesday. With this win, they have consolidated their second position on the table with 13 points from eight games.

After starting off big with openers Rohit Sharma (104) and KL Rahul (77) partnering up for 180 runs, India managed to cruise through in the opening 29 overs. Rishabh Pant’s 48 and MS Dhoni’s 35 took India across the 300-plus mark, after captain Virat Kohli (26) was dismissed by Mustafizur Rahman. Bangladesh’s Rahman had a brilliant afternoon bagging five wickets restricting India’s total to just 314/9.

Bangladesh, chasing a target of 315, began well but kept losing wickets in equal intervals with the openers Tamim Iqbal (22) and Soumya Sarkar (33) returning to the gallery within 16 overs. Shakib Al Hasan (66) provided stability in the middle overs, but Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah proved to be too much for Bangladesh. They went on to fight till the end but Bumrah’s pace crumbled their middle order, as Bangladesh were bundled up for 286.

In the post-match conference, the Man of the Match, Rohit Sharma said, “I had a great feeling right at the start. The pitch was good to bat on. Initially wanted to take some time and then assess where we go from there. That’s how it has been for me at this World Cup. The first game against South Africa the conditions were challenging, so I had to take my time. Against England as well the pitch was two paced and wasn’t coming onto the bat as normally I would like to and they used the slower balls really well. But again batting first there is not pressure of the scoreboard. You come out thinking to be positive and that’s what I do. I was lucky. Fortune favors the brave. I never think about the short boundary. My game is all about piercing the field and once I am in there the idea is to put pressure on the bowlers. My mantra is whatever has happened in the past, keep it in the past. It is a new day, present day and I don’t try to think what has happened. That is very critical from a team’s point of view, the guys who are batting well should carry on and get the team to a good total. What has happened today has happened, I need to focus on the next game now.”

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 World Cup 2019: India seal semifinal spot, eliminate Bangladesh
2 Shakib al Hasan becomes first to score 500 runs and claim 10 wickets in World Cup history
3 World Cup 2019: Disappointed India didn’t get up for us, says Mickey Arthur