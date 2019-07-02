India vs Bangladesh, IND vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Predicted Playing 11: Playing 11, Captain and Vice-Captain Prediction for IND vs BAN

India vs Bangladesh, Ind vs Ban Dream11 Team Prediction, Predicted Playing 11: After going down against England on Sunday, the Indian side will look to recalculate their combination when they lock horns with Bangladesh. It was Team India’s first defeat at the World Cup as the Virat Kohli-led Indian unit could only manage 306/5 in response to England’s 337.

Despite the defeat, the Men in Blue are comfortably placed second on the points table with 11 points from seven matches and are one win away from sealing the semi-final berth. Bangladesh, on the other hand, are riding on Shakib-al-Hasan’s impressive run and are still in the hunt to make their maiden entry into the semi-finals of the showpiece event. However, in order to do so, the team has to win both their remaining fixtures against India and Pakistan.

After having an unforgettable outing against England, it is likely that both Yuzvendra Chahal and Kedar Jadhav might find themselves on the bench as India aim for a quick turnaround. With Vijay Shankar also being ruled out of the tournament due to injury, the gates have opened for Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ravindra Jadeja to make it to the playing XI.

PREDICTED XI:

INDIA: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah

BANGLADESH: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza, Mustafizur Rahman

DREAM XI: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan