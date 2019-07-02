India vs Bangladesh: 15 years after ODI debut, Dinesh Karthik plays first World Cup match

After making his ODI debut way back in 2004, Dinesh Karthik is playing his first World Cup match today against Bangladesh at Edgbaston. The 34-year-old was included in the team in place of Kedar Jadhav who was criticised for his poor strike rate in the last match against England. Karthik is expected to bat at no. 4.

Interestingly, Karthik was included in the 2007 World Cup squad but he couldn’t make it to the Playing XI then as India were ousted in the round-robin stage after losing to Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Not getting picked in the next two World Cups, the Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batsman finally handed his debut on Tuesday.

Karthik’s inclusion in the Playing XI also means that India feature three keepers in MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant and him. His inclusion in the crucial match against Bangladesh brought back the memories of his fiery knock in the Nidhas Trophy final when he smashed 20 runs off the penultimate over to help India defeat Bangladesh.

Karthik’s inclusion on Tuesday got Twitter talking and here are some of the best reactions:

We are coming to the tail-end of a major tournament. It is around now that a team should know it’s best eleven. From that point of view, India must hope Dinesh Karthik comes good. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 2, 2019

Good to see @DineshKarthik playing today, best wishes brother. Also this toss will have a big role today. India will really want their batsmen to fire today get things sorted before the knockout stage. @BCBtigers watch out for the Indian pace battery.#INDvBAN — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) July 2, 2019

Dinesh Karthik was picked in 2007 World Cup squd but makes his World Cup debut in 2019… What a story! — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) July 2, 2019

India will join Australia in the semifinals if they defeat Bangladesh in Birmingham on Tuesday.