India vs Bangladesh: 15 years after ODI debut, Dinesh Karthik plays first World Cup match

Dinesh Karthik made his World Cup debut in place of Kedar Jadhav as India won the toss and decided to bat first.

Dinesh Karthik makes his debut in World Cup 2019 against Bangladesh on Tuesday.

After making his ODI debut way back in 2004, Dinesh Karthik is playing his first World Cup match today against Bangladesh at Edgbaston. The 34-year-old was included in the team in place of Kedar Jadhav who was criticised for his poor strike rate in the last match against England. Karthik is expected to bat at no. 4.

Interestingly, Karthik was included in the 2007 World Cup squad but he couldn’t make it to the Playing XI then as India were ousted in the round-robin stage after losing to Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Not getting picked in the next two World Cups, the Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batsman finally handed his debut on Tuesday.

Karthik’s inclusion in the Playing XI also means that India feature three keepers in MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant and him. His inclusion in the crucial match against Bangladesh brought back the memories of his fiery knock in the Nidhas Trophy final when he smashed 20 runs off the penultimate over to help India defeat Bangladesh.

India will join Australia in the semifinals if they defeat Bangladesh in Birmingham on Tuesday.

