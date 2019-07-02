India vs Bangladesh Predicted Playing 11, World Cup 2019 LIVE Updates: India aim to seal semi-finals berth

World Cup 2019, India vs Bangladesh (Ind vs Ban) Predicted Playing 11, Players List LIVE Updates: The Virat Kohli-led Indian unit would like to return to winning ways when they take on Bangladesh at Edgbaston on Tuesday. India on Sunday faced a 31-run defeat against hosts England, thus ending their winning run at the ongoing World Cup. However, the defeat didn’t hinder India’s chances of making to the final four as the Men in Blue are comfortably placed second on the points table and are just one win away from progressing to the knock-out stages.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, are still in the hunt for making their maiden entry into the final four in World Cups but in order to do so, they have to win both their remaining fixtures. Shakib-al-Hasan has so far been the standout performer for the Bangladeshi as the all-rounder has been impressive in both departments of the game. The team will once again heavily rely on their former skipper when they lock horns with the neighbours in a must-win encounter.