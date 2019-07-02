India vs Bangladesh, Birmingham Weather Forecast Today and Pitch Report: Dry Birmingham awaits the neighbours

India vs Bangladesh (Ind vs Ban) World Cup 2019, Birmingham Weather Forecast Today and Pitch Report: Aiming for the pole position, India will take on Bangladesh at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Tuesday where they lost their first match of the World Cup against England. Sitting second in the table and hoping to secure semi-final qualification, Virat Kohli’s men will look to rectify their mistakes against Mashrafe Mortaza’s team.

Bangladesh are still in contention for a semi-final berth, and it is a must-win encounter for them with added pressure from England and Pakistan. Mashrafe will look forward to his key men Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim to dismantle the Men in Blue.

Weather Report:

The weather is likely to be dry and sunny at Birmingham, with very little chances of the clouds covering the sky. Temperatures will vary from 15°C to a maximum of 19°C on Tuesday.

Pitch Report:

The pitch would be against the spinners, taking into consideration how the pair of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal was nullified by the English batsmen on Sunday. Keeping in mind the unconventional dimension of the venue and the flat deck, a high scoring match might be on the cards.