World Cup 2019, India vs Australia: History favours Australia but Virat Kohli’s side still favourites

India play their next match against Australia on Sunday at the Oval. This would be the twelveth World Cup the two teams will be meeting in the tournament.

A look at the previous encounters between the sides in the tournament tells the tale of the successive domination of Australian side over India since 1987. The two sides have met nine times since 1987 World Cup, out of which India have managed to win only two. The venue for both the wins are in India. India’s last win against came in 2011 when the side chased down 260 at Ahmedabad.

The top two highest run-getters in the encounters between the two sides are Ricky Ponting (303) and Mark Waugh (209). From India Sachin Tendulkar has been highest run-getter with 194 runs while Kapil Dev remains the best bowler against Australia claiming 9 wickets.

Presently both the sides are evenly poised as Australia defeated India 3-2 in ODI Series in January during their tour of India. Moreover, the inclusion of David Warner and Steve Smith has added strength to the side. Australians on Wednesday came out with all-round performance to beat West Indies in their previous match.

However, the decade has seen a shift in domination. India, which is placed at number two in the ICC World Cup, started their campaign beating South Africa by six wickets. India’s batting unit in the previous unit has only got emboldened in the previous decade. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma hold number one and number two ranks in the ICC ODI rankings respectively. India’s Jasprit Bumrah clings to number one ranking in the bowling department.

Virat Kohli’s side holds the advantage of experienced players and would look to dominate Australians when the two sides meet on Sunday. The batting department of India led by the captain would look to prove their mettle. Australians, on the other hand, look up to their senior players in batting and bowling departments to click together.

When the two sides lock horns at the Oval for the first time on Sunday in this World Cup, India would look to better its stats against the side.