India vs Australia: Virat Kohli’s men will crush the defending champions, predicts Shoaib Akhtar

Even though Australia hold a better head-to-head record against India at the Men Cricket World Cup 2019 taking place in United Kingdom, former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar predicted that Virat Kohli’s men will ‘crush’ the defending champions in their second match of the tournament.

After Paksitan defeated England, Akhtar feels that it becomes India’s responsibility to beat Australia to set the tournament wide open. “It’s the personal responsibility of India to beat Australia. If India does that, then the tournament will be open,” Akhtar said on his YouTube video.

India will crush Australia in tomorrow’s match. Here is what I think about. YouTube link: https://t.co/Z4VdhQEHNN#IndiavsAustralia #CW19 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) 8 June 2019

“Indian batsmen are committed to win this game and bowlers are ready to take wickets,” he added.

Akhtar suggested that the men in blue should opt to play with Mohammed Shami in the match against Australia and felt that part-time spinner Kedar Jadhav along with wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav would be crucial for the India.

“If they replace Bhuvi..with Shami, its going to be a very simple choice but at the same time Kuldeep, Kedar and Chahal will be the turning points,” Akhtar said. “India have a far better chance because the balance of the bowling lies with India. I want Shami to be in… want pace to be in,” he added.

However, Virat Kohli, who won the toss on Sunday and opted to bat first against Australia, did not feature Shami in the Playing XI.