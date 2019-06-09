India vs Australia Predicted Playing 11, World Cup 2019 LIVE Updates: India eye second win

World Cup 2019, India vs Australia (Ind vs Aus) Predicted Playing 11 Today Match LIVE Updates: India’s campaign at men’s cricket World Cup 2019 is becoming tougher as they take on the defending champions Australia in their second match at the Oval on Sunday. Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri put their thinking caps on and contemplate a tactical rejig, as one of World Cup’s most storied rivalries resumes. India were clinical in their six-wicket victory against a depleted South Africa in their opening match.

Meanwhile Australia, who have raised their game in the last couple of months, were professional against Afghanistan and brilliant in their come-from-behind victory against the West Indies. Having struggled in the past one year after suspensions of Steve Smith and David Warner, Australia finally seemed to have picked their pieces and are playing exactly like a five-time champions ought to.