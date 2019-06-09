India vs Australia Predicted Playing 11, World Cup 2019 LIVE Updates: India eye second win

Toggle Menu
World Cup 2019, India vs Australia (Ind vs Aus) Predicted Playing 11 Today Match LIVE Updates: India’s campaign at men’s cricket World Cup 2019 is becoming tougher as they take on the defending champions Australia in their second match at the Oval on Sunday. Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri put their thinking caps on and contemplate a tactical rejig, as one of World Cup’s most storied rivalries resumes. India were clinical in their six-wicket victory against a depleted South Africa in their opening match.

Meanwhile Australia, who have raised their game in the last couple of months, were professional against Afghanistan and brilliant in their come-from-behind victory against the West Indies. Having struggled in the past one year after suspensions of Steve Smith and David Warner, Australia finally seemed to have picked their pieces and are playing exactly like a five-time champions ought to.

Hugs, handshakes and chilled beer for the FLOAT

Hugs, handshakes and chilled beer awaited Mitchell Starc at the Trent Bridge dressing room after his match-swinging performance against the West Indies, wherein he not only picked up a five-for but also became the fastest to pick 150 wickets in ODIs, in just 77 matches. READ MORE

Aussies, too, have an ace up their sleeve: their all-round bowler Pat Cummins

There is a tale Pat Cummins’s mates at Penrith Cricket Club like to tell about the paceman. At 14, it goes, he was so fast that once the umpires had to stop play after he’d bowled a batsman because they couldn’t find the bails. According to one version, it was found beyond the boundary. That such a jaw-dropping story is even told says something about Cummins. In his teenage years, it was generally assumed by the Australian cricket faithful that he would be a once-in-a-generation fast bowler. Injuries meant it didn’t quite turn out that way, but for the last couple of years, Cummins has been doing everything he can to keep that hope alive. READ MORE

Bumrah vs Australia

Jasprit Bumrah versus the Australian top-order will be the most anticipated battle today as India face first big test in London. READ MORE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India's second World Cup match against defending champions Australia at the Oval. The old rivalry takes centrestage again. Stay tuned for live action off the field ahead of the match and find out our predicted playing XI in a short while. 

