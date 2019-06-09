India vs Australia Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 Live Score: India take on defending champions

Toggle Menu
India vs Australia, Ind vs Aus Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, World Cup 2019 Live Score: India take on defending champions Australia in their second Men Cricket World Cup match on Sunday.

India vs Australia Ind vs Aus Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India will look to continue the good start to the tournament when they take on defending champions Australia in the ICC World Cup 2019 group stage match at the Oval on Sunday. India were clinical in their six-wicket victory against a depleted South Africa. The two sides just met in a five-match series in March in India. Australia rallied from 2-0 down to beat India 3-2 and got its mojo back after losing six series in a row. India skipper Virat Kohli said that the past counted for nothing and the men in blue’s main goal is to avoid the second-match blues.

Australia, who have raised their game in the last couple of months, were professional against Afghanistan and brilliant in their come-from-behind victory against the West Indies. Having struggled in the past year after suspensions of Steve Smith and David Warner, Australia finally seemed to have picked their pieces and are playing exactly like a five-time champion ought to.

ICC Cricket World Cup, 2019The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton 09 June 2019

Afghanistan 172 (41.1)

vs

New Zealand 173/3 (32.1)

Match Ended ( Day - Match 13 ) New Zealand beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets

Teams:

India (From): Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Vijay Shankar, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami

Australia (From): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Shaun Marsh, Kane Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

