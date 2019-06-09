India vs Australia Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 Live Score: India take on defending champions

India vs Australia Ind vs Aus Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India will look to continue the good start to the tournament when they take on defending champions Australia in the ICC World Cup 2019 group stage match at the Oval on Sunday. India were clinical in their six-wicket victory against a depleted South Africa. The two sides just met in a five-match series in March in India. Australia rallied from 2-0 down to beat India 3-2 and got its mojo back after losing six series in a row. India skipper Virat Kohli said that the past counted for nothing and the men in blue’s main goal is to avoid the second-match blues.

Australia, who have raised their game in the last couple of months, were professional against Afghanistan and brilliant in their come-from-behind victory against the West Indies. Having struggled in the past year after suspensions of Steve Smith and David Warner, Australia finally seemed to have picked their pieces and are playing exactly like a five-time champion ought to.

