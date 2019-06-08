India vs Australia: How is the weather at Kennington Oval, London

India will take on Australia in much-awaited World Cup clash on June 9, 2019, at Kennington Oval, London. The second week into the tournament and there have been a few rain-curtailed matches and one abandoned match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. As the tournament progresses, the rain factor will come into play as teams will prepare themselves to chase or defend DLS revised targets.

However, when India go up against defending champions Australia in their second clash of the tournament they would not have to worry about rain playing spoilsport for long.

The weather forecast for London on Sunday indicates that there will be passing showers in the afternoon. The slight drizzle might lead to a few interruptions but not lead to the match getting abandoned altogether. It is expected to rain heavily in London from Monday to Thursday next week.

Before flying to England for the ongoing World Cup 2019, chinaman Kuldeep Yadav emphasized on the weather playing a key role.

“I hope it’s sunny and dry in England when the World Cup begins. That will be a huge advantage for the spinners,” Kuldeep said.

With overcast conditions coming into play, Virat Kohli might be inclined to play an extra seamer against Australia. The Aaron Finch-led Australia’s top order was exposed by West Indies in their previous game. Kohli might look to play all three seamers in their second game of the tournament.