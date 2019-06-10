After ball tampering murmurs, Aaron Finch says Adam Zampa was using hand warmers

The Australia cricket team who are recovering from the infamous sandpaper gate involving former skipper Steve Smith and David Warner were once again branded as cheaters on social media for tampering the ball. During Australia’s clash against India, a few pictures of Adam Zampa emerged on various social media platform in which the tweaker was seen putting his hand in his pocket before bowling the eleventh over.

However, Aussie skipper Aaron Finch clarified that Zampa was just using hand-warmers in his pocket and said he had no idea about the incident. “I haven’t seen the photos, but I know that he has hand warmers in his pocket. He has them every single game he plays. I honestly haven’t seen them, so I can’t comment too much on it. But I know for a fact that he has hand warmers every game,” Finch told media persons.

The 27-year-old spinner was taken to task by the opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma on Sunday, as he remained wicketless and gave away 50 runs in the six overs he bowled. “I think he just started his spell poorly today, which gave them an opportunity to get on top of him, and when you’re bowling to world-class players and they get on top of you early, it can be quite hard to come back,” Finch said on Zampa’s performance.

Finch also mentioned while Zampa struggled other bowlers too failed to find breakthroughs and this also affected his performance. “He never had the chance to really bowl at a new batter a hell of a lot, which probably was the difference in the Indian series where we managed to get some wickets up front and there would be an opportunity that he could really go to work on a new batter,” he explained.

Finch wants the India game to be treated as one bad day in the office for Zampa. “Today that just didn’t happen, and as a leg-spinner, it’s an incredibly tough craft. It’s the hardest thing to do in the game. So you can forgive him for not having his best day out once every now and then. He’s been exceptional for us for quite a long time now, since he’s come back into the side. So yeah, I am not concerned about that.”

India secured a convincing 36-run victory over the defending champions, with Dhawan emerging as the star performer of the day. The left-handed batsman scored 117 off 116 deliveries and along with skipper Virat Kohli’s 82-run knock helped India post a mammoth 352/5 on the board.