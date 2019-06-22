World Cup 2019, IND vs AFG, WI vs NZ Predicted Playing 11 LIVE Updates: Afghanistan still searching for first win

World Cup 2019, India vs Afghanistan, West Indies vs New Zealand Predicted Playing 11, Players List LIVE Updates: India will look to take one step towards qualifying for semi-finals with a win against out-of-form Afghanistan side. Gulbadin Naib’s Afghanistan have lost all of their five matches in the tournament so far whereas Virat Kohli-led India have not lost any. Afghanistan are currently at the bottom of the points table. India are in the fourth position with seven points in four games.

In the second match, New Zealand take on West Indies. Kane Williamson-led New Zealand are currently in second position on the points table. A win against West Indies will take them to the top. West Indies, on the other hand, have lost momentum. They have won only one out of five matches and are currently at sixth position with just win in five games. It is a must-win game for Jason Holder’s side to stay in hunt for the semi-final spot.