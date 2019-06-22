World Cup 2019, IND vs AFG, WI vs NZ Predicted Playing 11 LIVE Updates: Afghanistan still searching for first winhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/india-vs-afghanistan-west-indies-vs-new-zealand-predicted-playing-11-buildup-5794307/
World Cup 2019, IND vs AFG, WI vs NZ Predicted Playing 11 LIVE Updates: Afghanistan still searching for first win
World Cup 2019, India vs Afghanistan, West Indies vs New Zealand Playing 11 Today Match, Squad, Players List LIVE Updates: Afghanistan are yet to win a single match in the tournament.
World Cup 2019, India vs Afghanistan, West Indies vs New Zealand Predicted Playing 11, Players List LIVE Updates: India will look to take one step towards qualifying for semi-finals with a win against out-of-form Afghanistan side. Gulbadin Naib’s Afghanistan have lost all of their five matches in the tournament so far whereas Virat Kohli-led India have not lost any. Afghanistan are currently at the bottom of the points table. India are in the fourth position with seven points in four games.
In the second match, New Zealand take on West Indies. Kane Williamson-led New Zealand are currently in second position on the points table. A win against West Indies will take them to the top. West Indies, on the other hand, have lost momentum. They have won only one out of five matches and are currently at sixth position with just win in five games. It is a must-win game for Jason Holder’s side to stay in hunt for the semi-final spot.
Live Blog
World Cup 2019, Ind vs Afg, WI vs NZ Predicted Playing 11 LIVE Updates:
Milestone approaching
Virat Kohli needs 104 runs to complete 17,000 international runs
All-rounder Vijay Shankar declared himself fit in the press conference on Friday. Shankar got hit by Jasprit Bumrah's yorker on Thursday. Shankar is likely to be India's No.4 batsman unless the team management sends Hardik Pandya for some power-hitting.
“For us growing up, we had heroes we looked up to like Sachin Tendulkar. We all started like this, playing backyard cricket, just loving the sport. It’s important for them to dream.”
Hello and welcome to India vs Afghanistan, West Indies vs New Zealand predicted XI live blog. India are likely to make only one change in the playing XI. Mohammed Shami is set to play his first match in World Cup 2019 replacing an injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the side.
Afghanistan: Noor Ali Zadran, Gulbadin Naib(c), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Ikram Ali Khil(w), Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hazratullah Zazai, Samiullah Shinwari, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan
West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Oshane Thomas, Kemar Roach, Darren Bravo, Andre Russell, Fabian Allen
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Henry Nicholls, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Tom Blundell
Milestone approaching
Virat Kohli needs 104 runs to complete 17,000 international runs
Vijay Shankar fully fit
All-rounder Vijay Shankar declared himself fit in the press conference on Friday. Shankar got hit by Jasprit Bumrah's yorker on Thursday. Shankar is likely to be India's No.4 batsman unless the team management sends Hardik Pandya for some power-hitting.
Likely change in India's playing XI
Hello and welcome to India vs Afghanistan, West Indies vs New Zealand predicted XI live blog. India are likely to make only one change in the playing XI. Mohammed Shami is set to play his first match in World Cup 2019 replacing an injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the side.