India vs Afghanistan, Southampton Weather Forecast Today and Pitch Report: Is there a rain threat?

India vs Afghanistan (Ind vs Afg) World Cup 2019, Southampton Weather Forecast and Pitch Report Today: Are there any chances of rain in Southampton on Saturday?

India vs Afghanistan, Southampton Weather Forecast Today and Pitch Report

India vs Afghanistan (Ind vs Afg) World Cup 2019, Southampton Weather Forecast Today and Pitch Report: Virat Kohli's India take on Afghanistan in their fifth ICC Men Cricket World Cup 2019 match at Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton on Saturday.
in Southampton on Saturday.

The men in blue and England remain the favorites to reach the final at Lord’s on July 14. That’s despite unbeaten New Zealand and a genuinely resurgent Australia, which has lost only one of its six games, that loss against India.

Weather in Southampton

With the tournament having already seen four washouts, including India’s clash against New Zealand, weather plays a big role during toss and the course of the game. Afghanistan, too, went down in a rain-curtailed match against Sri Lanka earlier.

The weather prediction for Saturday in Southampton, where India take on Afghanistan, is good news for cricket fans. The British Met department forecast says ‘dry and sunny weather with temperatures of 20-21 degrees.’ “Early patchy mist and fog, most likely across southern counties, will soon clear. Then dry with some patchy cloud but also warm sunny spells,” the department said in a statement.

The temperature could touch a maximum of 24 degree Celsius, while the minimum is expected to be 11 degree Celsius.

Rose Bowl Cricket Ground Pitch report

Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton offers plenty of space. The pitch is expected to help spinners to bowl freely and take wickets.

