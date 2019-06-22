Stats: MS Dhoni gets stumped out for second time in career

Toggle Menu
India had not lost a wicket to spinners in this World Cup before the match against Afghanistan. On Saturday, they lost five wickets to spinners.

MS Dhoni walks back after being dismissed by Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan in Southampton on Saturday (AP Photo)

MS Dhoni played a very unusual knock in India’s innings of 224/8 against Afghanistan in Southampton on Saturday. He scored 28 runs off 52 balls before being stumped off Rashid Khan’s bowling.

Here are some of the stats from Dhoni’s innings and the India innings:

# This was only the second time MS Dhoni was stumped out for India. The last, and only other time, he has been dismissed by this method was in the 2011 World Cup, against West Indies, off Devendra Bishoo’s bowling.

# Dhoni’s knock was the slowest innings over the score of 25 in this World Cup so far. His 28 runs were scored at a strike rate of 53.84. The second slowest innings in this World Cup above the score of 25 is David Warner’s 48-ball 26 vs Sri Lanka.

# This was India’s lowest score after having played out 50 overs on the World Cup stage since the 1983 World Cup final, when they scored 183 in 54.4 overs.

# India had not lost a wicket to spinners in this World Cup before the match against Afghanistan. On Saturday, they lost five wickets to spinners. Combined together, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Mohammed Nabi and Rahmat Shah took 5 wickets in 34 overs at an economy rate of 3.5 runs per over.

