India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Streaming Online, ICC World Cup 2019: When and where to watch IND vs AFG

India vs Afghanistan, Ind vs Afg Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Virat Kohli led side take on Afghanistan in a group stage match of ICC World cup 2019 in Rose Bowl, Southhampton. The men in blue enter the match riding high on an 89-run win against Pakistan. The Indian team has had its fair share of injury woes in the tournament so far. Shikhar Dhawan has already been ruled out due to thumb fracture he picked up in the match against Australia. Frontline Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been ruled out for ‘2-3 games’ due to a hamstring niggle. India has shown flexibility in its Batting order with Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni being used in the debated number four slot depending upon the match situation. Virat Kohli is expected to play the same side with only one forced change in the form of Mohammed Shami.

On the other hand, Afghanistan is at the bottom of the table with five straight losses. The change in captaincy just before the tournament has not worked for them. Their ace bowler Rashid Khan was taken to cleaners by England skipper Eoin Morgan, recording worst figures for any bowler in World Cup history. The only silver lining came in the fact that they managed to bat out their quota of fifty overs. Gulbadin Naib’s side will hope for a better performance against two-time World champions.

When will India vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup clash take place?

India vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup clash will take place on Saturday, June 22, 2019.

Where will India vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup clash take place?

India vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup clash will be played at The Rose Bowl in Southampton.

What time does India vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup clash begin?

India vs Afghanistan cricket World Cup clash will begin at 3 pm IST. The toss will take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Afghanistan World Cup clash?

India vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup clash will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.