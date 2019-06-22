India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019:

India vs Afghanistan Ind vs Afg Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Tournament favourites India take on a distressed Afghanistan in their ICC Men Cricket World Cup 2019 clash on Saturday as they aim to take a step closer to reaching semifinals. Virat Kohli’s men have looked quite invincible in their one-sided wins against South Africa, Australia as well as arch-rivals Pakistan. With a strong campaign since the beginning of the tournament taking place in the United Kingdom, even injuries to Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar or all-rounder Vijay Shankar have not had any impact whatsoever on the performance of India, who might be seen in orange ‘away’ jerseys against Afghanistan.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, have had a completely opposite campaign, having lost all five games so far but shown signs of improvement, including against England where it used all 50 overs for the first time this tournament. Mohammed Shami is set to come in to share the new ball against Afghanistan. He led India’s attack at the 2015 World Cup, but hasn’t played in the ODI format since March.