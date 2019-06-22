India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019:

Toggle Menu
India vs Afghanistan, Ind vs Afg Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, World Cup 2019 Live Score Today Match: India take on Afghanistan in Cricket World Cup 2019 clash in Southampton on Saturday.

India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score Online: India take on Afghanistan in their fifth match

India vs Afghanistan Ind vs Afg Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Tournament favourites India take on a distressed Afghanistan in their ICC Men Cricket World Cup 2019 clash on Saturday as they aim to take a step closer to reaching semifinals. Virat Kohli’s men have looked quite invincible in their one-sided wins against South Africa, Australia as well as arch-rivals Pakistan. With a strong campaign since the beginning of the tournament taking place in the United Kingdom, even injuries to Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar or all-rounder Vijay Shankar have not had any impact whatsoever on the performance of India, who might be seen in orange ‘away’ jerseys against Afghanistan.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, have had a completely opposite campaign, having lost all five games so far but shown signs of improvement, including against England where it used all 50 overs for the first time this tournament. Mohammed Shami is set to come in to share the new ball against Afghanistan. He led India’s attack at the 2015 World Cup, but hasn’t played in the ODI format since March.

Afghanistan have nothing to lose

Hello and welcome to India vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 live blog. Afghanistan are still searching for their first win of the tournament whereas India look to solidify their position in the points table. 

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (captain), Aftab Alam, Hazratullah Zazai, Asghar Afghan, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Nabi, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Dawlat Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Hamid Hassan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Samiullah Shinwari, Rahmat Shah, Noor Ali Zadran, Ikram Alikhil.

