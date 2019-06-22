India vs Afghanistan: ‘An instant classic’

Toggle Menu
India defeated Afghanistan at Southampton on Saturday by 11 runs, thanks to the bowling brilliance from Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah in a low-scoring thriller.

Mohammad Shami bagged India’s second ever hattrick in a World Cup after Chetan Sharma in 1987 (Reuters)

In a nail-biting finish, India defeated Afghanistan by 11 runs after Mohammad Shami finished the Afghanistan batting order with a hattrick in the last over of the game at Southampton on Saturday. After setting a target of 225, with half-centuries from Virat Kohli (67) and Kedar Jadhav (52), India’s bowling won them the match with excellent spells from Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami.

