India vs Afghanistan: ‘An instant classic’

In a nail-biting finish, India defeated Afghanistan by 11 runs after Mohammad Shami finished the Afghanistan batting order with a hattrick in the last over of the game at Southampton on Saturday. After setting a target of 225, with half-centuries from Virat Kohli (67) and Kedar Jadhav (52), India’s bowling won them the match with excellent spells from Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami.

They had to huff and puff, they had to dig deep, they had a scare but India have the two points. What a game of cricket! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 22, 2019

What a game. Hats off to @ACBofficials for their tremendous courage and skills in giving India a run for their money. Fantastic effort from @MohammadNabi007 but India holding their nerves in the end. #INDvAFG — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 22, 2019

Outstanding death bowling by india @yuzi_chahal @Jaspritbumrah93 kept his cool in the last over @MdShami11 many congratulations on your hatrick 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 @imVkohli well played well led 👊🏽 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 22, 2019

Afghanistan won a lot of new fans today. Played superbly and India were lucky to win this.any congratulations to @MdShami11 on a World Cup Hat-trick #INDvAFG — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 22, 2019

Shami took a hat-trick but the penultimate over by Bumrah set it up. Indian bowlers saved the day. Excellent. India remains unbeaten…. ☺️🤗 #CWC19 #IndvAfg — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 22, 2019

What a win!! After being hit for a four on the first ball and then three consecutive wickets @MdShami11 !! All over, what a wonderful win this💯🇮🇳#Shami #INDvAFG #CWC19 — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) June 22, 2019