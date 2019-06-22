WATCH: Comedy of errors as a slip provided Kedar Jadhav life against Afghanistan

As India was restricted to just 224/8 in 50 overs by Afghanistan on Saturday at Southampton, what caught the eyes of the audience apart from the brilliant spin attack of Afghanistan was a failed runout opportunity by them.

After a slow start, India were looking to get as many runs as possible in the death overs, through Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav.

On the first delivery of the 45th over by Rashid Khan, Dhoni came off his line to whip one over the boundary line but only managed to get some pad on it. Looking for a single, Kedar came half-way through the wicket to which Dhoni hadn’t responded.

This left Jadhav stranded in the middle of the pitch, which provided Afghanistan with a golden chance to dismiss him and keep the pressure on. Rashid collected the ball and threw it towards the bowling end noticing that Rahmat Shah was charging from mid-off. But, Jadhav was provided a way out through Rahmat’s untimely slip right before the wicket, as Rashid also missed a direct hit.

Jadhav went on to score his sixth half-century in ODI cricket and guided India towards their modest total before he was finally dismissed in the last over by Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib.