India vs Afghanistan Dream11 Team Prediction: Playing 11, Captain and Vice-Captain Prediction for IND vs AFG

India vs Afghanistan, Ind vs Afg Dream11 Team Prediction, Predicted Playing 11: Afghanistan take on an in-form Indian side in their sixth match of World Cup 2019. Gulbadin Naib-led Afghanistan are yet to register their first victory of their tournament. On the other hand, Virat Kohli-led India are yet to lose a game in the ongoing tournament. Afghanistan are placed at the bottom of the points table whereas India are in fourth position.

The last time India went up against Afghanistan was in Asia Cup 2018 which ended up in a tie. The current Indian side has been winning the games with ease. They are high on confidence after beating Pakistan by a big margin of 89 runs (DLS method). Afghanistan have not been able to make a mark losing all of their five matches comprehensively.

Kohli is unlikely to make any change in the side excluding the obvious replacement of an injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Mohammed Shami is set to play his first game of the tournament against Afghanistan. In the press conference, all-rounder Vijay Shankar declared himself fit to play after an injury scare in practice session copping a yorker from Jasprit Bumrah.

Afghanistan skipper Naib seemed satisfied with his team’s batting attempt in the previous match. He is unlikely to make any changes to the batting order. Rashid Khan had a hard time in the previous game giving 110 runs from 9 overs but he will be a key bowler against India along with Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman as the three spinners have played against most in the IPL. We might see a toss up between fast bowler Hamid Hassan and Dawlat Zadran.

Predicted XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Afghanistan: Noor Ali Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Ikram Ali Khil, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb ur Rahman

Dream11 Picks: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal