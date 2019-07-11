Toggle Menu
‘We definitely felt the love’: Virat Kohli and Team India players thank fans for supporthttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/india-virat-kohli-world-cup-fans-5824980/

‘We definitely felt the love’: Virat Kohli and Team India players thank fans for support

After putting an emphatic show at the ongoing World Cup, Team India's campaign finally came to a halt as they lost their semi-final clash against New Zealand on Wednesday.

Several Indian cricketers thanked the fans for showing faith and enormous support to the team. (AP Photo)

After putting a strong show at the World Cup, Team India’s campaign finally came to a end Wednesday after they lost in the semi-finals to New Zealand. Chasing 240 in a rain-interrupted match at Old Trafford, the Indian top-order collapsed, the first time in the tournament.

Despite being knocked out of the tournament, many Indian fans congratulated the Men In Blue for their performance and in response, several Indian cricketers thanked cricket fans for showing faith and providing support to the team.

Here’s what they’ve shared on social media:

Virat Kohli thanked the fas for their support and the team had “felt the love showered” on them:

Ravindra Jadeja, who almost took India to the finish line against New Zealand, thanked “each and every fan who has been my source of inspiration”:

Jasprit Bumrah, the team’s standout bowler also thanked everyone for their support:

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

India started their campaign with a convincing six-wicket win over South Africa and won seven matches out of the nine matches they played in the tournament.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Australia vs England Predicted Playing 11, World Cup 2019 2nd Semi-Final LIVE Updates: Eoin Morgan’s England look to topple defending champions
2 Australia vs England, Birmingham Weather Forecast Today and Pitch Report: Rain likely to interrupt ENG vs AUS semi-final clash
3 Australia vs England World Cup 2019 Semi-Final Dream11 Team Prediction: Playing 11, Captain and Vice-Captain Prediction for AUS vs ENG