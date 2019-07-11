‘We definitely felt the love’: Virat Kohli and Team India players thank fans for support

After putting a strong show at the World Cup, Team India’s campaign finally came to a end Wednesday after they lost in the semi-finals to New Zealand. Chasing 240 in a rain-interrupted match at Old Trafford, the Indian top-order collapsed, the first time in the tournament.

Advertising

Despite being knocked out of the tournament, many Indian fans congratulated the Men In Blue for their performance and in response, several Indian cricketers thanked cricket fans for showing faith and providing support to the team.

Here’s what they’ve shared on social media:

Virat Kohli thanked the fas for their support and the team had “felt the love showered” on them:

Firstly I want to thank all our fans who came in huge numbers to support the team. You made it a memorable tournament for all of us & we definitely felt the love showered upon the team. We are all disappointed & share the same emotions as you. We gave everything we had.Jai hind???? pic.twitter.com/rFwxiUdqK5 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 10, 2019

Ravindra Jadeja, who almost took India to the finish line against New Zealand, thanked “each and every fan who has been my source of inspiration”:

Sports has taught me to keep on rising after every fall & never to give up. Can’t thank enough each & every fan who has been my source of inspiration. Thank you for all your support. Keep inspiring & I will give my best till my last breath. Love you all pic.twitter.com/5kRGy6Tc0o — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 11, 2019

Jasprit Bumrah, the team’s standout bowler also thanked everyone for their support:

India started their campaign with a convincing six-wicket win over South Africa and won seven matches out of the nine matches they played in the tournament.