World Cup 2019: India to sport orange ‘away’ jersey against England

The Indian cricket team might be seen in different colours for a couple of matches in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. If reports are to be believed, the men in blue will go orange for their ‘away’ jersey against hosts England with a strip of blue around the collar.

Advertising

Before the tournament, the ICC mandated that the tournament would follow in the steps of football and have home and away jerseys, should the kits of the teams playing clash.

Several teams have already revealed their reversed jerseys. Afghanistan’s usual blue is spattered with greater amounts of red (as worn by them in their game against England at Manchester). South Africa’s usual green was changed out for a bright yellow, already seen at the tournament in their match against Bangladesh, while Bangladesh themselves wore red kits instead of their typical green in a warm-up match. Sri Lanka’s yellow-and-blue kit has the same colour scheme in the away jersey, but the proportion of yellow increases significantly.

Pakistan were exempt from donning an away kit, while Australia, West Indies and New Zealand were also handed a reprieve due to their unique colour schemes. As the host nation, England will wear only their pale blue kit.

Advertising

India will reveal their away kit in the coming weeks, with the team themselves having seen the kit for the first time just last week, as per a manufacturing executive.

India’s current famous blue kits have had varying degrees of orange on their kits in past tournaments, while IPL outfit Royal Challengers Bangalore also have two kits – predominant red for home games, and predominant black for away games.

The Indian squad may need to don their new orange kits against Afghanistan as well, during their game at Southampton on Saturday but have confirmed that they will be worn in their match against England later this month.