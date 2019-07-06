Sanjay Manjrekar picks Ravindra Jadeja in India playing XI for World Cup semi, gets trolled

India, who are one of the four teams to have qualified for the World Cup semifinals, now face a dilemma in selecting their playing XI. Australia, England and New Zealand are the other teams in the top four of the points table. If India win their match against Sri Lanka and Australia lose their last group match against South Africa, India will play New Zealand in the first semifinal at Old Trafford on July 9. If Australia, however, manage to win, India will play England in the second semifinal at Edgbaston on July 11.

Sanjay Manjrekar is one among many who have pitched in with India’s predicted playing XI ahead of the last-four clashes. His team includes Ravindra Jadeja, who lashed out at Manjrekar earlier for a comment made by the commentator critical of him.

Trying to predict Indian team for the semis. Let’s see how many I get right. Do send yours too. Will retweet a few.

Rohit

Rahul

Virat

Pant

Hardik

Dhoni

Jadeja

Bhuvi

Shami

Kuldeep*

Bumrah. *If pitch is not a turner. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 6, 2019

Fans were quick to point out the fact that Manjrekar had included Jadeja. Former England captain Michael Vaughan also joined in on the fun, tweeting, “I see you have picked that bits and pieces cricketer.”

After India’s defeat to England, batting coach Sanjay Bangar had hinted that Jadeja might be played against Bangladesh. In response to this, Manjrekar had said that he was not too keen to see a “bits and pieces” player in the playing XI.

“I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50-over cricket. In Test matches, he is a pure bowler. But in 50-over cricket, I would rather have a batsman and a spinner,” he had said.