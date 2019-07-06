Toggle Menu
Sanjay Manjrekar picks Ravindra Jadeja in India playing XI for World Cup semi, gets trolledhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/india-playing-xi-sanjay-manjrekar-ravindra-jadeja-semifinal-5818660/

Sanjay Manjrekar picks Ravindra Jadeja in India playing XI for World Cup semi, gets trolled

Former England captain trolls Sanjay Manjrekar for picking Ravindra Jadeja in his predicted XI for India in the World Cup semifinals.

Ravindra Jadeja was part of the India playing XI against Sri Lanka on Saturday (AP Photo)

India, who are one of the four teams to have qualified for the World Cup semifinals, now face a dilemma in selecting their playing XI. Australia, England and New Zealand are the other teams in the top four of the points table. If India win their match against Sri Lanka and Australia lose their last group match against South Africa, India will play New Zealand in the first semifinal at Old Trafford on July 9. If Australia, however, manage to win, India will play England in the second semifinal at Edgbaston on July 11.

Sanjay Manjrekar is one among many who have pitched in with India’s predicted playing XI ahead of the last-four clashes. His team includes Ravindra Jadeja, who lashed out at Manjrekar earlier for a comment made by the commentator critical of him.

Fans were quick to point out the fact that Manjrekar had included Jadeja. Former England captain Michael Vaughan also joined in on the fun, tweeting, “I see you have picked that bits and pieces cricketer.”

After India’s defeat to England, batting coach Sanjay Bangar had hinted that Jadeja might be played against Bangladesh. In response to this, Manjrekar had said that he was not too keen to see a “bits and pieces” player in the playing XI.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

“I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50-over cricket. In Test matches, he is a pure bowler. But in 50-over cricket, I would rather have a batsman and a spinner,” he had said.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Angelo Mathews continues personal streak against India, rescues Sri Lanka with century
2 India vs Sri Lanka: Jasprit Bumrah becomes second-fastest Indian to bag 100 ODI wickets
3 Twitterati give Sanjay Manjrekar a hard time as Ravindra Jadeja strikes in his first over