World Cup 2019: Is this India’s new orange jersey?

India will sport an orange jersey when they take on England on June 30, in accordance with ICC rules for the 2019 World Cup, which state that all participating teams will be required to come up with an alternate coloured jersey for matches where there will be a clash of colours.

Advertising

Pictures of the orange jersey to be worn by the India players for the clash have been uploaded on social media sites. India superfan Sudhir Gautam uploaded a photo of the new speculated jersey on his Instagram page.

The nations whose primary jersey colours were clashing in World Cup 2019 include England, India, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan who all have blue as their primary colour.

This match is going to be interesting. New jersey and highest score India. I guess it could cross 400 if toss wins ⛳⛳ #INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/OCrN7eJfQX — immortal soul (@Nagesh70731601) 22 June 2019

Several teams have already revealed their reversed jerseys. Afghanistan’s usual blue is spattered with greater amounts of red (as worn by them in their game against England at Manchester). South Africa’s usual green was changed out for a bright yellow, already seen at the tournament in their match against Bangladesh, while Bangladesh themselves wore red kits instead of their typical green in a warm-up match. Sri Lanka’s yellow-and-blue kit has the same colour scheme in the away jersey, but the proportion of yellow increases significantly.

Pakistan were exempt from donning an away kit, while Australia, West Indies and New Zealand were also handed a reprieve due to their unique colour schemes. As the host nation, England will wear only their pale blue kit.

India’s current famous blue kits have had varying degrees of orange on their kits in past tournaments, while IPL outfit Royal Challengers Bangalore also have two kits – predominant red for home games, and predominant black for away games.