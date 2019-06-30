World Cup 2019: India need to sort out their middle-order muddle

India’s middle order worries in the ongoing World Cup have been hidden in plain sight so far. On flat tracks, the top 3 batsmen are the major contributors taking the pressure off those in the middle order. But India’s last two matches in the World Cup showed the middle order’s limitations.

Advertising

In the first three matches, India outclassed the opposition -South Africa, Australia, and Pakistan with a big score from one of the three batting stalwarts. Rohit Sharma slammed a hundred against South Africa and Pakistan, while Shikhar Dhawan smashed 117 against Australia. Kohli’s vital knocks of 82 (vs Pakistan), and 67 (vs Afghanistan) and 72 (vs WI) added to his team’s success.

With Dhawan getting sidelined due to injury the pressure is now on Sharma and Kohli. So far they have both responded to the challenge, accumulating 380 runs and 316 runs respectively, and are among the top scorers.

When Sharma or Kohli bat through middle-overs, India tend to score more in the death overs. The Indian team maintained a run rate of 7.50 and 11.60 and 8.80 in the last 10 overs in the first three games but then struggled against Afghanistan (4.90) and West Indies (5.10).

No. 4 is still an issue but every team has one. It is how you play around it that matters and India aren’t letting it get in the way. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 27 June 2019

Sharma’s inability to last long against Afghanistan and West Indies saw India struggle with their run-rate in the middle overs, and this was despite Kohli hitting fifties.

Advertising

KL Rahul’s inability to convert starts, patchy success for Kedar Jadhav and a struggling Vijay Shankar have only raised legitimate concerns.

Jadhav has managed to score 159 runs in his last nine ODIs at an average of 26.5 and strike rate of 77.18. Vijay Shankar has been equally disappointing with scores of 15 (15 balls vs Pakistan), 29 (41 balls vs Afghanistan) and 14 (14 balls vs West Indies).

Who’s hiding the woes?

MS Dhoni has been the exception. Against Afghanistan and West Indies, when India were on the backfoot, he walked in and soaked in the pressure. His ploy of waiting, scoring slowly up front and trying to accelerate only at the end has helped India twice. However, it hasn’t exactly gone to plan.

Against Afghanistan, he tried to up the ante by attacking Rashid Khan but was stumped for 28 (of 52 balls). Lady luck has also played a part. Against the Windies, in the 35th with India at 166/4, Shai Hope missed a simple stumping chance when Dhoni was on 8.

If not for Virat Kohli’s incredible 72 off 82 balls, or Dhoni’s painstaking half-century, India could have been in some real trouble. The middle-order had yielded again, with Shankar and Jadhav failing to step up.

Remember what head coach Ravi Shastri had said about the middle-order before the Cup? “The best ODI sides in the world have proper batsmen at numbers 5, 6, 7, 8.” Unfortunately, India is struggling to plug those gaps.