World Cup 2019: India had a point to prove against Australia, says Virat Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli said India had a point to prove against Australia in their World Cup encounter because of their recent defeats against the defending World Cup champions. Speaking after India’s 36-run win over Australia at The Oval on Sunday, Kohli said, “This was a top, top win for us, especially after losing that series in India.”

Advertising

In March this year, Australia won an ODI series 3-2 in India, securing their first series win on Indian soil in a decade.

On Sunday, Kohli said at the post-match ceremony, “We had a point to prove against this side. We came here with intent right from ball one.”

“(What worked for us was) the way Hardik played and MS… We decided to send Hardik to cash in, he could just hit from ball one,” Kohli also said. India’s lower order came up with fruitful contributions to take India’s total to 352/5, which eventually turned out to be too much for the chasing side.

Advertising

Speaking about Bhuvneshwar’s Kumar contribution and whether Mohammed Shami can get a place in the playing XI, Kohli said, “For us, if Shami plays, it has to be overcast conditions and the pitch has to offer a lot. Bhuvi is a champion bowler and picks up wickets with the new ball and with the old ball. It was a game changer (the wickets of Smith and Stoinis in the same over).”

Australia captain Aaron Finch also said the match was won and lost in the last 10 overs of the two innings. “They got 120 off the last 10 overs, which is a lot. We didn’t bowl well,” he said.