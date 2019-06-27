IND vs WI: Vijay Shankar’ flop show leads to clamour for Rishabh Pant

Toggle Menu
Vijay Shankar's poor outing in Old Trafford, Manchester has raised questions on his place in the Indian team's playing XI yet again.

Vijay Shankar sent in at number four when KL Rahul was dismissed for 48. (Reuters)

Shankar sent in at number four when KL Rahul was dismissed for 48 with the scoreboard on 98/2 after 20.4 ovs.

However, Shankar failed to contribute with the willow as Kemar Roach snared him with a fullish delivery which found the edge to wicket-keeper Shai Hope. The dismissal capped a disappointing run of scores for Shankar with the bat in this World Cup with a highest score of just 29 coming against Afghanistan in India’s last group match.

Shankar’s flop show sparked off a wide range of reactions on Twitter:

Earlier, India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat against the West Indies in their ICC World Cup match, here Thursday.

It’s a must-win game for West Indies, who have left out Evin Lewis and Ashley Nurse and replaced them with Sunil Ambris and Fabian Allen.

