IND vs WI: Vijay Shankar’ flop show leads to clamour for Rishabh Pant

Vijay Shankar’s poor outing in Old Trafford, Manchester has raised questions on his place in the Indian team’s playing XI yet again.

Now this will again raise questions on Vijay Shankar. Justly so. The Pant debate will restart immediately. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) 27 June 2019

Shankar sent in at number four when KL Rahul was dismissed for 48 with the scoreboard on 98/2 after 20.4 ovs.

India got out of jail today, but the middle order with Vijay Shankar, Dhoni & Jadhav at 4,5,6 looks one specialist batsman short. Esp given the tail of 4 with Bhuvi out. Too dependent on top 3. — Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) 22 June 2019

However, Shankar failed to contribute with the willow as Kemar Roach snared him with a fullish delivery which found the edge to wicket-keeper Shai Hope. The dismissal capped a disappointing run of scores for Shankar with the bat in this World Cup with a highest score of just 29 coming against Afghanistan in India’s last group match.

Vijay Shankar is the kid on the ground who owns the bat, so rest of the gareeb kids have to pick him. #INDvWI — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) 27 June 2019

Shankar’s flop show sparked off a wide range of reactions on Twitter:

Vijay Shankar scores 14 runs on 19 balls and out to prove that he is the worst player of Indian team. And his selection is the biggest mistake of selectors.#INDvsWI — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) 27 June 2019

Rishab Pant !!!!!!!!!!!!! How he doesn’t get in this team I will never know …… #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 27 June 2019

A weak Number 4 further weakens the middle order. Always had reservations about Vijay Shankar #IndvsWI — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) 27 June 2019

Earlier, India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat against the West Indies in their ICC World Cup match, here Thursday.

It’s a must-win game for West Indies, who have left out Evin Lewis and Ashley Nurse and replaced them with Sunil Ambris and Fabian Allen.