Ind vs SA, Ban vs NZ ODI Predicted Playing 11, World Cup 2019 LIVE Updates: India begin campaign

World Cup 2019, India vs South Africa, Bangladesh vs New Zealand Predicted Playing 11, Squad, Players List LIVE Updates: India begin their World Cup 2019 campaign on Wednesday against South Africa in Southampton. Indian skipper Virat Kohli said in the press conference a day ahead of their opener that this World Cup is the toughest test of his career. The Men In Blue have had adequate rest. Meanwhile, South Africa’s confidence will be at its lowest following back-to-back defeats against England and Bangladesh. To make matters worse, senior speedster Dale Steyn has been ruled out of the tournament due to a shoulder injury and has been replaced by left-arm seamer Beuran Hendricks.

Meanwhile, New Zealand will stick to an unchanged line-up as they seek to build momentum in their second match of the World Cup against a fired-up Bangladesh at The Oval. The match will be the first between the sides since Bangladesh’s tour of New Zealand was cut short in March after a gunman killed 49 people and wounded more than 20 at two mosques in Christchurch.