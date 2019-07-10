IND vs NZ Semi-Final: India register lowest powerplay score in World Cup 2019

Chasing a stiff 240 in their semi-final clash against New Zealand, India got off to a shaky start as they lost their inform batsmen – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul – inside three overs. Kiwi seamers Trent Boult and Matt Henry bowled a tight line as the Indian batsmen struggled to score and could only manage 24/4 at the end of first 10 overs, making it the lowest first powerplay score at the ongoing World Cup.

It all started in Matt Henry’s second over as tournament’s leading run scorer Rohit fell for 1. The second man to depart was skipper Kohli, who was trapped LBW by Boult in the following over. Henry added more damage to India’s crumbling batting unit as he removed Rahul on the first ball of the fourth over.

Henry added one more wicket to his name in the final ball of the powerplay as James Neesham’s stunning effort led to Dinesh Karthik’s dismissal. After taking 20 deliveries to get off the mark, the reserve wicketkeeper-batsman returned to the pavilion on 6 from 25 balls.

India’s top three – 1 1 1 – it’s an emergency! @nzpolice The two P’s Pant & Pandya at the crease now, still with plenty of batting to come. Good start but more left in this tale!#INDvNZ #BACKTHEBLACKCAPS #CWC19

LIVE ?? | https://t.co/aU5ayqheAz pic.twitter.com/5JUEcq3KAW — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) July 10, 2019

Earlier in the same match, New Zealand also struggled in the beginning and they could only manage 27/1 at the end of first overs. However, half-centuries by Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson and veteran Ross Taylor saw New Zealand post a challenging 239/8 on the board.

The match, which was officially scheduled on Tuesday, was suspended after rain interrupted the play during the 47th over of the Kiwi innings. Ross Taylor, who was unbeaten on 67 along with Tom Latham resumed the Kiwi innings on Wednesday as the team managed to add 28 more in their overnight score.