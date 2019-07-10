Toggle Menu
IND vs NZ Semi-Final: India register lowest powerplay score in World Cup 2019https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/ind-vs-nz-world-cup-2019-semi-final-lowest-powerplay-score-5823930/

IND vs NZ Semi-Final: India register lowest powerplay score in World Cup 2019

Trent Boult and Matt Henry bowled a tight line as the Indian batsmen struggled to score and could only manage 24/4 at the end of first 10 overs, making it the lowest first powerplay score at the ongoing World Cup.

India got off to a shaky start as they lost their inform batsmen – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul – inside three overs. (Reuters)

Chasing a stiff 240 in their semi-final clash against New Zealand, India got off to a shaky start as they lost their inform batsmen – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul – inside three overs. Kiwi seamers Trent Boult and Matt Henry bowled a tight line as the Indian batsmen struggled to score and could only manage 24/4 at the end of first 10 overs, making it the lowest first powerplay score at the ongoing World Cup.

It all started in Matt Henry’s second over as tournament’s leading run scorer Rohit fell for 1. The second man to depart was skipper Kohli, who was trapped LBW by Boult in the following over. Henry added more damage to India’s crumbling batting unit as he removed Rahul on the first ball of the fourth over.

Henry added one more wicket to his name in the final ball of the powerplay as James Neesham’s stunning effort led to Dinesh Karthik’s dismissal. After taking 20 deliveries to get off the mark, the reserve wicketkeeper-batsman returned to the pavilion on 6 from 25 balls.

Earlier in the same match, New Zealand also struggled in the beginning and they could only manage 27/1 at the end of first overs. However, half-centuries by Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson and veteran Ross Taylor saw New Zealand post a challenging 239/8 on the board.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

The match, which was officially scheduled on Tuesday, was suspended after rain interrupted the play during the 47th over of the Kiwi innings. Ross Taylor, who was unbeaten on 67 along with Tom Latham resumed the Kiwi innings on Wednesday as the team managed to add 28 more in their overnight score.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Twitterati have a meltdown as Indian top order crumbles against Kiwi opening bowlers
2 Deja vu for Team India: When it took two days to complete India vs England 1999 World Cup match
3 Live Cricket Score Streaming India vs New Zealand, CWC 2019 1st Semi-Final: Pandya-Pant stabilise run chase