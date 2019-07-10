Twitterati have a meltdown as Indian top order crumbles against Kiwi opening bowlers

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) World Cup 2019 Semi-Final Twitter Reaction: The Indian run chase against New Zealand got off to a disastrous start as they lost three wickets with just five runs on board after New Zealand posted 239/8 at Old Trafford, Manchester on Wednesday. The highest run-scorer in the World Cup 2019, Rohit Sharma was the first one to depart. Rohit edged Matt Henry’s delivery to wicketkeeper Tom Latham. Virat Kohli was unlucky as the umpire adjudged him leg before wicket. Kohli took the DRS but the replay showed that the ball was just clipping off the bails. The Indian skipper got out to Trent Boult for just one run too.

In the next over, Henry got another wicket as KL Rahul got out in a similar fashion as Rohit. India were three down for just five runs as Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant got into the middle.

India’s top three – 1 1 1 – it’s an emergency! @nzpolice The two P’s Pant & Pandya at the crease now, still with plenty of batting to come. Good start but more left in this tale!#INDvNZ #BACKTHEBLACKCAPS #CWC19

LIVE | https://t.co/aU5ayqheAz pic.twitter.com/5JUEcq3KAW — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) July 10, 2019

Condition Of #Dineshkarthik Right Now , Abe Run Bhi To Le Ya Defend Hi Karta Rahega #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/nqbNRpKLrZ — Rohit Vertex Goswami (@rohit_vertex) July 10, 2019

This is me watching #INDvsNZ Match. pic.twitter.com/n0zXUKZYZW — P R I Y A (@nerdypri) July 10, 2019

Later on, Karthik lost his wicket after playing himself in. James Neesham pulled off a brilliant one-handed stunner diving towards his left as India were reduced to 24/4 on completion of first powerplay overs.