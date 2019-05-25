IND vs NZ, ENG vs AUS ODI Predicted Playing 11, World Cup 2019 LIVE Updates: India lock horns with New Zealand in first warm-up fixturehttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/ind-vs-nz-eng-vs-aus-world-cup-2019-warm-up-fixture-build-up-5747790/
IND vs NZ, ENG vs AUS ODI Predicted Playing 11, World Cup 2019 LIVE Updates: India lock horns with New Zealand in first warm-up fixture
World Cup 2019, India vs New Zealand, England vs Australia ODI Practice Match Squad, Players List, Playing 11 Today Match LIVE Updates: India and New Zealand will like to start things on a positive note ahead of their respective World Cup campaign.
World Cup 2019, India vs New Zealand, England vs Australia ODI Practice Match Squad, Players List LIVE Updates: India and New Zealand will like to start things on a positive note ahead of their respective World Cup campaign. The Men In Blue on Saturday will play their first warm-up match against New Zealand at The Oval in London. The match will start at 3:00 PM IST. While India will take this opportunity to adapt themselves to the English conditions and fix their Playing XI, New Zealand will miss the services of Tom Latham, who is likely to remain absent from the contest due to an injury.
England will lock horns against defending champions Australia in their first warm-up fixture and the match will be played simultaneously at The Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton. The hosts on Friday suffered a major blow as their regular skipper Eoin Morgan broke his index finger. The skipper sustained the injury when he dropped a catch in practice ahead of Saturday’s warmup match against Australia in Southampton.
Live Blog
IND vs NZ, ENG vs AUS ODI Predicted Playing 11, World Cup 2019 LIVE Updates:
Squads:
New Zealand: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Ish Sodhi
Australia: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Usman Khawaja, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff
England: James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Jos Buttler(w/c), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Jason Roy, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson