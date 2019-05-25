IND vs NZ, ENG vs AUS ODI Predicted Playing 11, World Cup 2019 LIVE Updates: India lock horns with New Zealand in first warm-up fixture

World Cup 2019, India vs New Zealand, England vs Australia ODI Practice Match Squad, Players List LIVE Updates: India and New Zealand will like to start things on a positive note ahead of their respective World Cup campaign. The Men In Blue on Saturday will play their first warm-up match against New Zealand at The Oval in London. The match will start at 3:00 PM IST. While India will take this opportunity to adapt themselves to the English conditions and fix their Playing XI, New Zealand will miss the services of Tom Latham, who is likely to remain absent from the contest due to an injury.

England will lock horns against defending champions Australia in their first warm-up fixture and the match will be played simultaneously at The Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton. The hosts on Friday suffered a major blow as their regular skipper Eoin Morgan broke his index finger. The skipper sustained the injury when he dropped a catch in practice ahead of Saturday’s warmup match against Australia in Southampton.