IND vs BAN, WI vs NZ ODI Build-Up, World Cup 2019 LIVE Updates: India look to make positive start before World Cup campaign

World Cup 2019, India vs Bangladesh, West Indies vs New Zealand Warm-up ODI Match Squad, Players List Today Match LIVE Updates: Virat Kohli-led Indian unit would like to return to winning ways before they start their World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5.

World Cup 2019, India vs Bangladesh, West Indies vs New Zealand Warm-up Match Squad, Players List LIVE Updates: After failing miserably in the first warm-up fixture against New Zealand, Virat Kohli-led Indian unit would like to return to winning ways before they start their World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 5. The Men In Blue will take on Bangladesh at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. In their first warm-up fixture against the Kiwis, Trent Boult dismantled the Indian top-order as the Men in Blue were bundled out for 179. It was a walk in the park for the Black Caps as they won the contest by six wickets and chased down the moderate target inside 38 overs. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be playing their first match after their previous fixture against Pakistan was washed-out due to rain.

In the second contest of the day, New Zealand will take on West Indies at the County Ground in Bristol. While New Zealand’s bowlers produced a superb performance at the top of the innings in Saturday’s six-wicket win over India, New Zealand bowling coach Shane Jurgensen has said the warmup match against Jason Holder’s side on Tuesday should give them the chance to work on finishing off an innings as well.

Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the warm-up matches between India vs Bangladesh and New Zealand vs West Indies. The Men in Blue after going down in their previous fixture would look to bounce back on winning ways before they start their World Cup campaign against South Africa. 

In the second contest of the day, New Zealand would like to maintain their form when they take on Jason Holder-led West Indies. 

IND: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

BAN: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Abu Jayed, Mosaddek Hossain

NZ: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell(w), Colin de Grandhomme, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Tom Latham, Matt Henry

WI: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Shai Hope(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Ashley Nurse, Andre Russell, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell, Kemar Roach, Fabian Allen, Nicholas Pooran

