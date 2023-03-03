IND vs AUS: Sunil Gavaskar says no batter could have scored big on Indore pitch

Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has opined that the pitch for the Indore Test was the worst surface in all the three Tests played between India and Australia so far and that no batter, however good, could have scored big on this kind of surface.

“Of all the three Tests, this was the worst pitch. Any batter would have struggled to score big on this pitch. Having said that, if the batters had showed some composure and tried to stitch together partnerships of even 50-odd runs, then maybe the hosts could have won this Test as well,” Gavaskar told India Today.

While talking to Star Sports earlier, Gavaskar had slammed the batters for their performance. He also pinpointed Ravindra Jadeja’s no ball as the turning point of the match.

“The batters actually didn’t do justice to their talent. If you look at the Indian wickets, you will find it is the Indian batters who got themselves out, playing some shots anticipating that this is what the pitch is going to do,” Gavaskar said.

“If you look there is lack of confidence because in the first two matches, they did not get runs, apart from Rohit Sharma, who got a lovely hundred in Nagpur. When you are short of runs, there is just that little tentativeness in their batting. And you can sense that they were feeling for the deliveries.

“They were not able to go down the pitch as much as they should have. They let the pitch overtake them. It was the pitch that actually started to play on their minds, even in the first innings but more so in the second innings,” he added.

Gavaskar said India were 60-70 runs short in the first innings, after opting to bat first.

Advertisement

“The pitch started to talk in the first hour itself, so it wasn’t going to be easy but still if we had made 160-170 in the first innings that could have made the difference,” he said.