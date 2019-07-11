IND v NZ: Two cricket fans die during India vs New Zealand World Cup thriller

Two cricket fans have died watching the high-intensity India vs New Zealand semifinal match on Wednesday in two separate incidents.

A cricket fan in Bihar’s Kishanganj district died of a heart attack while watching the match on Wednesday. Ashok Paswan felt breathlessness while matching the match and was taken to hospital, said Dr Devendra Kumar, a close friend of the deceased. But doctors declared him dead soon after, he said.

According to Abdul Karim, a local reporter who manages the Khabar Seemanchal Facebook page and reported the story, Kumar was watching the match at his home after finishing his duty at the Sadar hospital.

In a news video released on the FB page, family members said Kumar burst firecrackers when Indian batsmen were scoring runs. But he complained of breathlessness as India stared at defeat in the match, they said.

While in another incident, MS Dhoni’s dismissal was so hard to take for one fan in Kolkata that he died. A cycle shop owner died while watching the game. Srikanta Maity (33) of Hooghly district, was said to watching the match on his phone when the incident took place. He died of cardiac arrest. According to Times of India, Srikanta Maity (33) collapsed in his shop immediately after Dhoni got out. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

India lost to New Zealand in the first semifinal of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and crashed out of the cup. India had staged a brilliant comeback to revive their hopes after being reduced to 92 for 6 while chasing 239. But all hopes were up in smoke after India lost Jadeja and Dhoni. India lost the match by 18 runs.

