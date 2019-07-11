Toggle Menu
IND v NZ: Two cricket fans die during India vs New Zealand World Cup thrillerhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/ind-v-nz-two-cricket-fans-die-after-india-lost-thrilling-world-cup-semifinal-5825249/

IND v NZ: Two cricket fans die during India vs New Zealand World Cup thriller

In two different incidents, two cricket fans suffered heart attacks after watching India lose to New Zealand on Wednesday.

MS Dhoni wicket
MS Dhoni’s wicket was the turning point and heartbreak for millions of cricket fans.

Two cricket fans have died watching the high-intensity India vs New Zealand semifinal match on Wednesday in two separate incidents.

A cricket fan in Bihar’s Kishanganj district died of a heart attack while watching the match on Wednesday. Ashok Paswan felt breathlessness while matching the match and was taken to hospital, said Dr Devendra Kumar, a close friend of the deceased. But doctors declared him dead soon after, he said.

According to Abdul Karim, a local reporter who manages the Khabar Seemanchal Facebook page and reported the story, Kumar was watching the match at his home after finishing his duty at the Sadar hospital.

In a news video released on the FB page, family members said Kumar burst firecrackers when Indian batsmen were scoring runs. But he complained of breathlessness as India stared at defeat in the match, they said.

Advertising

While in another incident, MS Dhoni’s dismissal was so hard to take for one fan in Kolkata that he died. A cycle shop owner died while watching the game. Srikanta Maity (33) of Hooghly district, was said to watching the match on his phone when the incident took place. He died of cardiac arrest. According to Times of India, Srikanta Maity (33) collapsed in his shop immediately after Dhoni got out. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

India lost to New Zealand in the first semifinal of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and crashed out of the cup. India had staged a brilliant comeback to revive their hopes after being reduced to 92 for 6 while chasing 239. But all hopes were up in smoke after India lost Jadeja and Dhoni. India lost the match by 18 runs.

Watch IE video-

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 India vs New Zealand: Yuvraj Singh backs Rishabh Pant, tells Kevin Pietersen his dismissal not ‘pathetic at all’
2 MS Dhoni showed that he still has a lot of cricket left in him: COA member Diana Edulji
3 WATCH: Alex Carey survives major injury scare, continues with bandaged chin