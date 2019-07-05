Afghan cricketer Ikram Ali Khil joins elite club, breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s rare World Cup record

Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batsman Ikram Ali Khil on Thursday achieved a rare feat as he broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record of the highest score by a teenager in the World Cup. The 18-year-old cricketer scored 86 off 92 balls in Afghanistan’s final league fixture against West Indies in Leeds on Thursday.

The 86-run knock saw him break Tendulkar’s record, who scored 84 as an 18-year-old against New Zealand in the 1992 World Cup.

Afghanistan might have ended their #CWC19 campaign without a win, but young Ikram Ali Khil gave their fans something to smile about in @ACBofficials‘ final fixture ?? How impressed were you with his knock? #AFGvWI | #AfghanAtalan pic.twitter.com/0qY15119cd — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 4, 2019

Speaking on his record-breaking performance, Ikram was quoted by PTI as saying, “I’m very proud to have broken the record of a legend like Tendulkar. It makes me very happy.”

However, he also stated that it is not the Indian batting legend but former Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batsman Kumar Sangakkara whom he idolises.

“Kumar Sangakkara is always in mind and my thoughts when I am batting out there,” said Ikram. “His (Sangakkara) ability to rotate the strike and find a boundary when needed, that is what made him a world class batsman. That is what I try to copy as much as I can,” the Afghan cricketer added.

The young wicketkeeper was unfortunate as his record-breaking knock came in a losing cause as Afghanistan lost the match by 23 runs. Chasing a stiff 312, Afghanistan could only manage 288 in response. However, his 86-run knock became the top score by an Afghan batsman in this World Cup.

“I’m very happy that I scored 86 runs which was the top score for Afghanistan,” said Ikram, who was part of the Afghanistan team that reached the semi-finals of the Under-19 World Cup last year.

“No one had crossed that mark in nine games but I’m disappointed at the same time because I thought I could score a hundred. Hopefully, in the games ahead, I will score a hundred for Afghanistan.”

Ikram initially was not part of the Afghanistan 15-member squad for the World Cup. The young wicket-keeper was roped in as a replacement for Mohammad Shahzad after he was ruled out of the tournament due to a knee injury.