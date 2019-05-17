ICC World Cup Commentators: Sourav Ganguly, Sanjay Manjrekar, Harsha Bhogle the three Indians

International Cricket Council (ICC) have made official a star studded panel of former and current cricketers alongisde pundits for the upcoming World Cup in England and Wales. Three Indian names feature in the panel including former cricketers Sanjay Manjrekar, Sourav Ganguly and writer/commentator Harsha Bhogle.

The complete list of commentators for ICC TV has 24 names in all with more names likely to come in for the regional broadcasters.

Kumar Sangakkara, who is set to become the first-ever non British president of the MCC, is the only Sri Lankan commentator while Pakistan’s Wasim Akram and Ramiz Raja and Bangladesh’s Athar Ali Khan are also part of the panel.

Isha Guha, Melanie Jones and Alison Mitchell are the three women commentators part of ICC’s panel.

Michael Clarke, who won the ICC World Cup in 2015 for Australia, will be making his ICC TV debut for the extravaganza that gets underway on May 30.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain said in the announcement release, “The whole of England and Wales is buzzing with excitement in anticipation of the massive summer of cricket ahead. This edition of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup promises to be the most entertaining one yet and I cannot wait to be part of this event broadcast and witness history in the making, first hand.”

The 2019 World Cup is a repeat of the 1992 format where Pakistan won their first and only World Cup. It will see ten teams feature in single-legged round robin format before semi-finals and final. “The upcoming Cricket World Cup has the same format as in 1992. It is the best format as teams get more chances and I reckon all teams will have an equal chance to qualify for the semi-finals,” said former Pakistan captain and legend Wasim Akram.

“A World Cup comes every four years so players wait for it and do their best to give a memorable performance. I hope we are going to see some stiff competition with the edge of the seat thrillers, high skills and unmatched moments with the best players of the world on show.”

Full list of ICC commentators for World Cup 2019: Nasser Hussain, Michael Clarke, Ian Bishop, Sourav Ganguly, Melanie Jones, Kumar Sangakkara, Michael Atherton, Alison Mitchell, Brendon McCullum, Graeme Smith, Wasim Akram, Shaun Pollock, Michael Slater, Mark Nicholas, Michael Holding, Isa Guha, Pommie Mbangwa, Sanjay Manjrekar, Harsha Bhogle, Simon Doull, Ian Smith, Ramiz Raja, Athar Ali Khan and Ian Ward.