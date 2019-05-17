ICC World Cup 2019: Winner to earn USD 4 million

Toggle Menu
The winners of the upcoming ICC men's World Cup will earn a cash award of USD 4 million, the highest prize money on offer in the history of the tournament.

he International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket World Cup 2019 Trophy. (Source: Reuters)

The winners of the 10-team tournament will also get a trophy that they will lift at the historic Lord’s on July 16, a statement from the ICC read.

The total prize pot of USD 10 million will see the runners-up take home USD 2 million and the losing semifinalists USD 800,000 each at the end of the 46-day tournament being played across 11 venues in UK from May 30.

There are prizes for each league match won, in what promises to be a competitive tournament with the world’s best teams playing each other in a round-robin format.

ICC CWC 2019 — Prize Money: Winners (1) USD 4,000,000; Runners-Up (1) USD 2,000,00; Losing Semi-Finalists (2) USD 800,000 each; Winners of each league stage match (45): USD 40,000 each; Teams that do pass the league stage (6) USD 100,000 each.

