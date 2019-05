ICC World Cup 2019 warm-up matches: Complete list of fixtures, dates, time, TV channel and venues

Before World Cup 2019’s grueling round-robin format begins, teams will have a chance to test their players and get used to the English conditions in the warm-up games starting May 24. The 10 teams will play two warm-up games each before the mega event. The fans won’t be just dependent on scorecards and match reports to know the results of the 10 warm-up games as all the games will be streamed, broadcasted in India.

Here’s how you can catch all the live action from the warm-up games as per schedule:

1. Sri Lanka vs South Africa (3 PM IST) on May 24 at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD

2. Pakistan vs Afghanistan (3 PM IST) on May 24 at County Ground, Bristol: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Bangla

3. India vs New Zealand (3 PM IST) on May 25 at Kennington Oval, London: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Bangla

4. England vs Australia (3 PM IST) on May 25 at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD

5. Pakistan vs Bangladesh (3 PM IST) on May 26 at County Ground, Bristol: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Bangla

6. South Africa vs West Indies (3 PM IST) on May 26 at Rose Bowl, Southampton: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD

7. England vs Afghanistan (3 PM IST) on May 27 at Kennington Oval, London: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Bangla

8. Australia vs Sri Lanka (3 PM IST) on May 27 at Rose Bowl, Southampton: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD

9. Bangladesh vs India (3PM IST), May 28 at County Ground, Bristol: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Bangla

10. West Indies vs New Zealand (3 PM IST) on May 28 at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD