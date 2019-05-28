ICC World Cup 2019: South Africa’s Dale Steyn ruled out of England match

South Africa will not have Dale Steyn in their playing XI when they take on England in the 2019 World Cup tournament opener at The Oval on Thursday.

The 35-year-old Steyn is still recovering from a shoulder injury he picked up in the recently concluded IPL season. There is a chance that he will recover in time for South Africa’s second World Cup match, against Bangladesh. The team management is, however, hopeful that he will be fit in time for the India match on June 5.

“He is getting closer (to full fitness) every day; we hope that if not by Sunday (against Bangladesh), then by the India game (on 5 June),” coach Ottis Gibson said at a press conference, according to ESPNCricinfo, after the South Africa team training session on Tuesday when asked when Steyn can be expected to feature in the South Africa lineup.

Steyn played only two matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL this year because of inflammation on his right shoulder, the same shoulder he had previously injured in 2016.

He has not bowled in any of the warm-up matches yet.

With Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Andile Phehlukwayo being the three fast bowlers who can be expected to feature in the playing XI in the tournament opener, Steyn’s unavailability opens the doors for either Chris Morris or Dwayne Pretorius to get a chance to impress.