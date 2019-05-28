ICC World Cup 2019: In commentary box with John Wright, Ganguly says ‘I followed you like obedient student’

Sourav Ganguly and John Wright teamed up in the commentary box during the first innings of the 2019 World Cup warm-up match between India and Bangladesh at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, taking many fans down the memory lane to the 2003 World Cup.

With Michael Clarke also joining in, Ganguly and Wright spoke about the 2003 campaign, even joking about their respective roles in the India dressing room.

“When I was captain, John Wright was making all the decisions and I followed like an obedient student,” said Ganguly.

To this, Wright replied, “My memory must have failed then because I think you were in charge and I used to just potter around in the background.”

Ganguly asked Wright if he remembered what the scores were of India’s warm-up games before the 2003 World Cup. Ganguly also requested the former coach to do the ‘floss dance’, mysteriously referring to how well Wright used to do it.

Ganguly and Wright shared a fruitful partnership as captain and coach of the India team between 2000 and 2005. The pair had teamed up to lead India to the final of the 2003 World Cup, making a memorable comeback from a poor start to go on an unprecedented winning run till the final.