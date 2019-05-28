MS Dhoni to Chris Gayle, players likely to appear in their final World Cup

All Indian fans’ eyes will be on former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni when he steps out to play in the upcoming Cricket World Cup, given it could be his final appearance in the showpiece event. However, he is not the only star that is likely to feature in their final World Cup.

Advertising

The cricketing extravaganza, which starts from May 30, will see a host of cricketers possibly playing their last World Cup.

Here’s a look at the players who could be playing their final edition of the tournament:

MS Dhoni (India)

MS Dhoni’s signature helicopter shot off Nuwan Kulasekara’s second ball in the 48th over at the Wankhede Stadium in 2011 is perhaps his most iconic World Cup performance. Dhoni had surprised everyone when he came ahead of Yuvraj Singh to bat in the finals of the 2011 World Cup with 161 still needed to win. However, the confidence shown of the then Indian skipper to promote himself in the batting order was reflected in his game, as he played a match-winning knock of 91 off 79 balls.

Advertising

The wicketkeeper-batsman was also in fine touch during the recently-concluded IPL as he led the Chennai Super Kings to the finals. He was the leading run-scorer among the team’s batsmen, and scored 416 runs in the 12 innings.

Dhoni adds depth in the batting line-up and remains the team first choice of wicketkeeper, but also provides tactical acumen that few others in the game possess. Addressing a press conference before the team left for England on Tuesday, coach Ravi Shastri said Dhoni’s inclusion was a massive boost for India’s chances to regain the title.

Speaking on Dhoni being a part of the team, Shastri said, “He is right there, his communication has been fantastic. As a keeper, he has shown over the years that no one is better than him in this format, not just in taking catches, inflicting those run-outs or stumping, these are little moments in the game which can change it on the head and there was no one better than him.”

Since making his debut for India against Bangladesh back in 2004, Dhoni has played 341 matches and has amassed 10,500 runs so far.

Ross Taylor (New Zealand)

Another veteran who is likely to feature in his final World Cup is Ross Taylor. The 35-year-old is New Zealand’s most experienced player in the 15-member squad, and is only the seventh player from the country to feature in four World Cups.

Taylor, who loves to play unconventionally, has the potential to dismantle any bowling attack on his day. He will be the key figure for New Zealand and will provide stability in their middle-order.

The batsman has admitted this could possibly be his final appearance in the showpiece event. During New Zealand’s ODI series against Sri Lanka in January, Taylor had said, “It’s a World Cup year, and I’ve put a big focus on the tournament and on one-day cricket. There are still a few things I want to work on, but I can hopefully continue the form over the summer.”

Leading the team’s batting charts in 2019, the right-handed batsman has scored 593 runs in 11 innings this year, which includes one century and four half-centuries. In 2018, Taylor had amassed 639 runs in 11 ODIs at an average of 91.28, with two hundreds and four fifties.

Mashrafe Mortaza (Bangladesh)

Mortaza has played a crucial role in Bangladesh’s exponential rise in the international circuit. The team under his leadership won their first multi-national one day international trophy, in the recently concluded tri-series against host Ireland and West Indies.

The team has shown remarkable progress in the subcontinent and under his captaincy, Bangladesh also reached the semi-finals of the ICC Champions Trophy held in England in 2017.

Despite being one of the leading wicket-takers in Bangladesh, Mashrafe is a handy player when it comes to batting in the death overs. The 35-year-old cricketer has amassed 1752 runs in 209 ODIs at a strike rate of 87.51 and has so far taken 265 wickets.

Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka)

Sri Lanka has fielded one of the most inexperienced units in the upcoming World Cup, which means Lasith Malinga will have to shoulder a lot of responsibility for their campaign. The 35-year-old Sri Lankan pacer showcased his match-winning abilities in the recently concluded IPL finals, when he defended nine runs in the final over to help Mumbai Indians clinch their fourth title.

The pacer will now have to take up the responsibility of spearheading the Sri Lankan bowling attack and guide the young team on the big stage. Malinga has so far played 218 ODIs and has 322 wickets to his name. In a thrilling Super eight encounter against South Africa in World Cup 2007, Malinga went on to pick four wickets in four balls but was unable to end up on the winning side with the Proteas eventually winning the contest by one wicket.

Hashim Amla and Imran Tahir (South Africa)

Hashim Amla has over 18,000 international runs in all the formats of the game, and it was this amount of experience that resulted in him being picked over Reeza Hendricks despite going through a patch of poor form. The 36-year-old cricketer is undoubtedly the most successful ODI batsmen for South Africa and has scored 27 tons and 37 fifties so far. He will be a key figure for the team and Amla has made it clear that he is raring to prove himself at the big stage.

Speaking to ICC on Wednesday, Amla said, “I am hungrier than ever before, there is no doubt about that. I have been blessed to have this shirt for a while but the time off has made me want to come back stronger. This is my third [ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup] so I know what it is all about. I have a strong record in England and I have always enjoyed coming here.”

Imran Tahir is the oldest player who will feature in World Cup 2019. The 40-year-old leg spinner is South Africa’s most potent weapon and his stellar performance in IPL 2019 speaks volumes about his character. After taking 26 wickets in 17 matches, Tahir became the second spinner after Pragyan Ojha to claim the Purple Cap award for taking the most wickets in the tournament. The leg-spinner, who’s remarkably famous for his unique celebration after scalping wickets, has featured in 98 ODIs and has 162 wickets under his name.

Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez (Pakistan)

Former Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik has confirmed that the upcoming World Cup will be the last time he participates in the event. In an interaction with PakPassion last month, the 37-year-old said, “This will be my last World Cup and I want Pakistan to win it. I believe there is a fantastic combination of young and senior players in this squad.”

Malik is one of the most dependable figures in Pakistan’s batting line-up and having played for two decades will surely help motivate the young batting line-up comprising Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, and Babar Azam. The right-handed batsman, who has the potential to anchor the innings, has featured in 284 ODIs and has scored 7526 runs so far.

Mohammad Hafeez is another cricketer who is likely to be playing his final World Cup. The 38-year-allrounder has featured in 210 ODIs and has scored 6361 runs while picking 137 wickets.

Chris Gayle (West Indies)

Aiming to field a strong West Indies side in the World Cup, the Windies cricket board included Chris Gayle in their limited-overs squad against England earlier this year. The 39-year-old left-handed batsman rewarded their decision with a century and went on to become the leading run-scorer in the tournament. Gayle scored 424 runs in just four matches, which included two hundreds and an equal number of fifties.

Impressed with the performance, Gayle was later picked as the vice-captain of the Windies side for the World Cup. Expressing happiness over being given a new role in the team, the 39-year-old, said that this World Cup is special for him, and as a senior member of the squad it is his duty to assist every member in the team.

Advertising

“It is always an honour to represent the West Indies in any format and this World Cup for me is special. As a senior player, it is my responsibility to support the captain and everyone else in the team. This will probably be the biggest World Cup, so there will be great expectations and I know we will do very well for the people of the West Indies,” Gayle was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz. The Jamaican cricketer has played a total of 289 ODIs so far, in which he has amassed over 10,000 runs and has picked 165 wickets.