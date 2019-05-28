ICC World Cup 2019: Only MS Dhoni will know when to retire, says Shane Warne

Australia great Shane Warne has said that only MS Dhoni will know when to hang up his boots. He also said it is unbelievable that there were questions raised over Dhoni’s participation in the 2019 World Cup.

“MS Dhoni has been a terrific servant for Indian cricket, he has given his everything to Indian cricket. I can’t believe some people questioned that MS shouldn’t have been there for the World Cup,” the leg-spin legend was quoted as saying by IANS.

Dhoni’s strike rate in ODIs has been at the end of some criticism in recent times. During an ODI vs England at Lord’s last year, he was even booed by a section of the crowd for frustrating innings of 59-ball 37 runs.

However, Warne said Dhoni has the potential to play for five more years if he himself thinks he can.

“The thing about retirement is that it is better they say why are you than why don’t you. Dhoni is the only person who knows when the right time is and as a player you know. And whether that is after the World Cup, or five years after the tournament, he will know when the right time is,” said Warne,

“Dhoni can retire whenever he wants because he has been that good,” he added.

Since making his debut for India against Bangladesh back in 2004, Dhoni has played 341 matches and has amassed 10,500 runs so far.

In this year’s IPL, he was the leading run-scorer for finalists Chennai Super Kings, scoring 416 runs in 12 innings. He was also adjudged as the Man of the Series in the ODI series between India and Australia prior to the IPL.